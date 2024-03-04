How did Kairo Hollick die? David Hollick weeps as he is sentenced to 15 years in jail after the death of his 6-month-old son

Kairo Hollick, a six-month-old baby was killed by his father David Hollick in February 2020. The latter, 29, who belongs to Primley Avenue, Walsall, reportedly inflicted life-threatening injuries on his son, causing him skull fractures and brain injuries, as per BBC.

The child suffered injuries consistent with assault and died on February 12, 2020. As per BBC, three days before his death, Kairo suffered at least two fractures to his skull and another to his right arm.

David Hollick has now been sentenced to jail for 15 years. He was reportedly acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter, according to the publication.

Adina Johnson, David Hollick's ex-partner told the court that she dropped their child off as usual on February 7 for the weekend. Kairo reportedly had no major health concerns at the time apart from a cold.

In his testimony, David Hollick stated that he tripped and fell while carrying Kairo. However, his claims were proven wrong by the medical experts. According to them, the injuries Kairo suffered were consistent with assault, as per BBC. Sky News reported that as per officials, the child had been subject to at least one "severe" impact and had been shaken as well. Experts in the trial said that Kairo's injury was consistent with a fall from a height or a car crash.

Prosecutor David Mason KC spoke about the case in court and as per Sky News, they said that Kairo "had not only been shaken violently but his head had been bashed at least twice" on February 9, 2020.

On February 12, 2020, Kairo died in his mother's arms at Birmingham Children's Hospital. However, the accused reportedly continued to deny his involvement in the case.

As per Yahoo News, David Hollick wept at the dock at Birmingham Crown Court before his sentence was announced on Monday. While announcing the sentence, Mr Justice Dove said:

"The evidence of the medical experts was that these injuries were not the result of rough handling or an accident, but the consequence of severe blunt force impact," as per BBC

Dove further said Kairo was extremely vulnerable and stated that what David did was a "grotesque breach of trust between a parent and their child."

“It is perfectly clear, for example from the videos which we saw of Kairo taken shortly before his death, what a delightful baby he obviously was,” they added.

Johnson mentioned in a victim impact statement, which was read before Hollick was sentenced to jail, that although it had been "four years since when this nightmare began," she could not believe that her son was no more.

She described Kairo as a "dream baby that seemed too good to be true," and said that he "learned things so fast."

"Our suffering has been prolonged for years by David Hollick, who continued to deny involvement," she continued.

Adina further accused David of trying to mislead the jury with a "false narrative" of the accident to mask his "inhumane" actions.

David Hollick was found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday.