Watch: Doorbell camera shows moment Florida father David Contreras told his wife he fatally shot their son

A doorbell camera recorded 52-year-old David Contreras reportedly confessing to killing his son in 2023. Contreras has been heard telling his wife through the footage that he shot his son after they had an argument. The suspect was further seen sobbing while making the tragic confession. An Arthur hearing was set for Thursday, February 22, 2024.

According to law enforcement officials, Contreras was the one who called 911 to report the shooting. Local 10 News obtained the doorbell footage in which David's wife was heard asking him if their son, Eric Contreras was breathing. Eric has been described as a fun-loving student by his friends.

Florida dad David Contreras reportedly admitted to fatally shooting his son Eric after getting into an argument

A news station obtained a ring camera footage in which David Contreras has been seen confessing to his wife about killing their son. Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Eric Contreras, a student of the Florida International University. The incident happened in November 2023, when Eric returned home to celebrate his 23rd birthday.

Metro UK reported that David allegedly killed Eric about three days before his birthday on November 6, 2023. In the recently released footage obtained by Local 10 News, David was heard saying,

"He’s not breathing. He’s dead. The fighting on the way home was unbearable."

David's wife could be heard asking him what led to the fatal shooting. To this, David replied that Eric wanted to bring girls over in the house and David didn't allow the same. This allegedly led to the argument which then turned violent. David further said,

He was soon seen covering his face and breaking down while narrating what allegedly happened. According to the obtained footage, David Contreras told his wife,

"It’s not your fault. Please call my brother."

The suspect is detained without a bond until the next hearing

In the footage, 52-year-old Contreras was seen calling 911 and stating that he had shot his son. Upon arrival, cops discovered the victim with several gunshot wounds. The suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, in connection to Eric's death. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The New York Post reported that the suspect's arraignment took place on November 27, 2023. It is still not clear as to what happened that turned the argument into a deadly shooting. Authorities have detained David without a bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 11, 2024.

Unilad reported that friends of the victim's family told investigating officers that they were out on a trip to Orlando's Disney World. However, due to the victim's behavior, he and his dad David Contreras drove back home. Authorities further added that the victim was declared dead on the scene.

The news station also reported that this possibly wasn't the first time that the suspect threatened to kill the victim. Cops revealed that a few months before the deadly shooting, David shot at the ceiling in May 2023.