What did Gloria Cordova do? Incident explored as video shows moment Savanah Soto's mom arrested inside courtroom

18-year-old Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found dead in a vehicle outside a San Antonio apartment back in December 2023. Soto was last seen on December 22, after which she was found dead. KENS 5 reported that Soto's mom, Gloria Cordova, was arrested because she allegedly failed to "stop and give information in an unrelated incident."

Cordova was in the court attending the bond hearing of Christopher Preciado and his father, Ramon Preciado. Police believe that the father-son duo are the primary suspects in the case. Another individual, 47-year-old Myrta Romanos, has been charged in connection to the case for allegedly concealing evidence.

Savanah Soto's mother, Gloria Cordova, has been taken into custody from the courtroom on Monday while attending the bond hearing

Savanah Soto, a teenager, was found dead in San Antonio with her boyfriend. The horrific discovery was made a day after Christmas, and it was also revealed that Savanah was pregnant during the time of death. Upon investigation, cops arrested three people in connection to the death. While the father-son duo has been considered the main suspects in the case, Romanos is believed to have concealed evidence.

Christopher has been charged with capital murder, abuse of corpse, and alter/destroy/conceal human corpse. His dad, Ramon, has been charged with abuse of a corpse and alter/destroy/conceal human corpse. Their bond hearing was scheduled for Monday, February 12, 2024. This was when Soto's mum was taken into custody in the courthouse. Gloria Cordova was arrested in the courtroom on Monday in connection to an unrelated incident.

It has been revealed that Romanos is reportedly Christopher's stepmother, and she is charged with altering/destroying a corpse, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Expand Tweet

While talking about the murders, the medical examiner revealed that Savanah Soto's boyfriend reportedly died of a "contact gunshot wound to the head."

The victims reportedly went to Christopher Preciado's house to sell marijuana

Myrta Romanos' bond has recently been reduced from $1.1 million to $600,000, as reported by KSAT. The bond reduction took place in 186th District Court on Friday, February 9, 2024. Charles Bunk, Romanos' lawyer, claimed that the initial bond amount was too high, and he also described the same as a "tool of oppression" used to ensure that she stays behind bars until the indictment takes place.

According to authorities, Savanah Soto was in the front seat, while her boyfriend was found dead in the back seat. In the arrest affidavit, as reported by KSAT, Guerra had gone to Christopher's residence to sell marijuana. Guerra allegedly pointed a gun at him, which Christopher then "manipulated," resulting in Soto and then Guerra getting shot. SAPD is allegedly the only killer in the case, while his dad assisted in disposing of the bodies.

Cops also believed that Guerra was dragged to the car. On Friday, when Soto's mother got arrested, one of the suspects, Ramon Preciado, had a bond hearing, and it was reduced to $450,000 from the original bond of a combined $600,000.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE