What happened to Jeremy Poou-Caceres? Suspects arrested in Langley Park fatal shooting of 2-year-old boy

A 2-year-old toddler, recently identified as Jeremy Poou-Caceres, has been killed in a fatal shooting that took place in Langley park on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Police have arrested two suspects, 33-year-old Israel Fuentes Jr. and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios, in connection to the brutal shooting. They have been slapped with appropriate charges as well.

The suspects were allegedly shooting at another group. Amidst the chaos, Jeremy and his mother got caught in the gunfire exchange, which resulted in the toddler getting shot. Police have revealed that there were two other men apart from Israel and Johnny.

A horrific incident took place on Thursday, February 8, 2024, in Langley Park, when a toddler and his mum got caught in a gunfire exchange. Unfortunately, the mother-son duo was struck by a bullet that caused the baby's death. His identity has been revealed as Jeremy Poou-Caceres. In connection to the shooting, police have taken two men into custody.

The incident occurred in the park on the 1400 block of Kanawah Street at about 5:35 pm local time. According to Prince George's County police, a cop who was around the corner reached the scene after hearing gunshots. Upon arrival, he found the mother and the toddler sustaining gunshot injuries. The child was immediately rushed to the Children's National Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. However, the mother survived and reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5 Washington DC reported a statement given by Prince George's County Assistant Police Chief Vernon Hale III, according to which,

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and those around this community who had to witness this."

Law enforcement officials are looking for the other men who were with Israel and Johnny

Authorities announced a reward of up to $25,000 for anybody providing any information about the incident that killed Jeremy Poou-Caceres. After intensive investigation and reviewing several tips, cops got hold of the two Lewisdale men and arrested them as suspects in the shooting. Both of them have currently been charged with first-degree murder. Asst. Chief Vernon Hale III stated,

"The dedicated detectives who are assigned to this case haven’t been home since the murder."

He further spoke about Jeremy Poou-Caceres,

"They have worked with fierce determination to identify those responsible for taking the life of this innocent child. We hope these two arrests provide some comfort to Jeremy’s grieving family."

Police have further discovered that the suspects were accompanied by two other men in a car that was stolen a day before. Cops are now looking for the other two suspects.

They reportedly found a gun in the stolen vehicle that was possibly used in the deadly shooting. A cell phone footage has also been obtained that captures the chaotic conditions area after the shooting.

