What was Jazmin Johnson charged with? Details explored as California mother arrested after 4-month-old toddler found dead

30-year-old Jazmin Johnson, a mother from Rocklin, was taken into custody after authorities found an unresponsive baby in the house on January 20, 2024. This came after officials conducted a welfare check at 2 am local time on Saturday, as per CBS News.

The case is currently being investigated and police are yet to reveal further information about the same. Officials are seeking help from the public and have urged individuals with information about the case to reach out to them.

California mother Jazmin Johnson has been accused of allegedly assaulting and killing her 4-month-old toddler on Saturday

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, law enforcement officials performed a welfare check at a house in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive, at around 2 am local time. Officers then reportedly made a horrific discovery as they arrived at the scene and located an unresponsive toddler. While a number of life-saving measures were administered, authorities had to eventually declare the 4-month-old toddler dead. It is currently unclear who requested this welfare check.

This comes after officials reportedly visited the same house for a welfare check on Friday around 5 pm local time after a neighbor reported that Jazmin Johnson was acting erratically, as per KCRA 3.

After law enforcement officials discovered the child on Saturday, they immediately suspected Johnson of being involved in the baby's death. They took her into custody and charged her with murder and assault on a child causing death, as per CBS News. ABC10 reported that Jazmin Johnson was booked into South Placer County Jail. This was reportedly on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and assault of a child under eight years of age.

Police are currently treating the child's death as a homicide, and are awaiting further information on the 4-month-old's official cause of death. Law enforcement officials have not revealed any additional information about the case, as the investigation is still in its early stages.

Authorities have urged the public to offer assistance in the Jazmin Johnson case

Police have sought assistance from the public and law enforcement officials have urged individuals with information regarding the incident to reach out to them. Those who wish to report valuable information to the authorities can contact the Rocklin Police Department at (916) 443-HELP or reach out to Detective Kolaskey at (916) 625-5771. Individuals can also send anonymous tips to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers tip hotline at (916) 443-HELP.

The case is an ongoing investigation, and officials are yet to reveal further details about the four-month-old's autopsy report.

Jazmin Johnson has been booked into the South Placer Jail and is expected to appear in court on the morning of January 30, as per CBS News.

The case came to light a few days after Trinity Poague made headlines. Poague, a Georgia pageant contestant, was accused of allegedly murdering her boyfriend's toddler, Jaxton Williams. She was arrested on Friday and was charged with Aggravated Battery, Felony Murder, and Cruelty to Children First Degree, as per the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. People reported that the child allegedly died of blunt force trauma.

This case is also currently under investigation and further details are currently awaited.

