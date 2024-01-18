What did Margaret Kearney do? Florida woman charged with murder over killing terminally ill boyfriend

On January 2, 2024, 69-year-old Margaret Kearney of Florida was apprehended by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office for the premeditated murder of her terminally ill boyfriend at the residence the couple shared in New Port Richey.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the Florida woman allegedly admitted to smothering her boyfriend of 15 years, Gary Polony, to death with a pillow, on December 20, 2023.

An arrest affidavit from the sheriff’s office stated that Gary was under home hospice care for rectal cancer.

WFTV reported that Margaret Kearney has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in the Pasco County Jail in Land O’ Lakes, with her bail set at $250,000.

Florida woman allegedly expressed disgust with having to care for her boyfriend

WFLA reported that on December 20, 2023, a home healthcare nurse who visited the couple's Florida residence to treat Gary Polony found him dead there. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene to investigate the death, with Margaret Kearney present.

The New York Post reported that upon arrival, deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office observed that Gary Polony had not suffered any significant injuries.

According to the report by WFLA, on December 21, 2023, a friend of Margaret's of more than 30 years informed authorities that she had numerous phone calls with Margaret regarding her boyfriend's health status.

The friend stated that the 69-year-old expressed disgust with having to care for Gary Polony, who was defecating himself due to his condition, and she did not want to clean him up. The friend mentioned that Margaret would wait for the hospice nurse to clean him on their next visit.

WFTV reported that, as per the arrest affidavit, the friend allegedly notified investigators that on December 20, 2023, at around 10:36 pm, she received a phone call from Margaret Kearney in which she allegedly told her that she had suffocated her terminally ill boyfriend to death and had covered him with a sheet.

She also mentioned that she planned on sleeping on the couch, and when the nurse would visit in the morning, she would assume that Gary Polony had passed away in his sleep.

Florida woman claimed to have killed her terminally ill boyfriend to save him from further pain

WFLA reported that on December 21, 2023, at about 10:07 am, a controlled phone call was undertaken in which Margaret Kearney mentioned that she felt better with the situation and admitted to using a pillow to suffocate Gary Polony.

According to the report by WFLA, during an interview with authorities, Margaret stated that her boyfriend asked her to come to the bedroom while complaining of pain.

Following which, she laid in the bed beside him and forced a pillow on his face for about five minutes. She also mentioned that Gary Polony was "alive and alert" prior to the smothering.

The report by WFLA stated that the Florida woman claimed that she killed her boyfriend to stop him from going through any further pain. She also admitted to intentionally overmedicating him with liquid morphine to help with the pain.

WFTV reported that according to court records, Margaret Kearney has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and a trial date has not been scheduled yet.