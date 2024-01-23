Jaxton Williams GoFundMe raises above $8,000 in wake of Georgia beauty queen Trinity Poague's arrest over allegedly killing boyfriend's toddler son

Trinity Poague, a Georgia Pageant contestant was recently accused of allegedly killing an 18-month-old toddler. The deceased child was identified as the 18-year-old's boyfriend, Julian "Ja" Williams' son, Jaxton Williams. WKRG reported that as per Sumter County Sheriff's Office's jail records, Poague was taken into custody on Friday, January 19, 2024, in connection to Jaxton's death.

Julian's close friend reportedly identified the victim, as per Fox News. A fundraiser was recently launched to cover the victim's funeral expenses and to offer financial aid to his grieving father. The page has collected over $8,000 with the help of about 386 donations.

GoFundMe page collects $9,390 to help victim's family amid Trinity Poague's arrest

A press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) stated that they were asked to investigate a child's death on January 14 at 2 pm local time. After conducting a number of interviews, and studying the evidence, law enforcement officials took a pageant contestant into custody.

She was identified as 18-year-old Trinity Poague, and the deceased baby was reportedly her boyfriend's child. Authorities did not immediately determine the relationship that the teenager shared with the baby, but a close friend of the victim's father later confirmed the same.

The child was reportedly rushed to Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus, Georgia, where professionals administered life-saving measures before he died. Authorities mentioned that the victim died of blunt force trauma, as per People. They are, however, waiting for the official postmortem reports.

Expand Tweet

A GoFundMe page was recently launched to meet the financial needs of the grieving family, and also to cover the funeral costs. It aims to raise $10,000 and has already collected $9,390 with the help of 386 contributors. The fundraiser post reads:

"How my heart breaks just having to write this message. The unfathomable thought, of having to bury a child. There are no words that can bring peace. No words that can bring comfort."

The page also shed light on the toddler's father and Trinity Poague's partner, Julian, who was "one of the best fathers."

"A man, that took on the role that even most women struggle with daily. A man, that was the sole care taker of his only child, now has the tragedy of having to lay him to rest," the post read.

The case is an ongoing investigation, and authorities are waiting for the autopsy report

Expand Tweet

WALB reported that according to Sumter County Coroner Mathis Wright, the toddler was originally named Romeo Angles. The same was reportedly mentioned in his birth certificate as well. Later, Julian named him Jaxton Drew.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that after the ongoing investigation into the case allegedly involving Trinity Poague is complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

FOX News reported that Trinity Poague graduated from Southwest Georgia Academy. She then enrolled at Georgia Southwestern State University. She has been booked at the Sumter County Jail and is being held without bond. As per the GBI, she has been charged with Aggravated Battery, Felony Murder, and Cruelty to Children First Degree.

Law enforcement officials have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information about the incident. Individuals can send anonymous tips by calling 1 (800) 597-TIPS.