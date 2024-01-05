What happened to Jessica Hughes and Myeshia Newby? Suspect found dead after two women killed and toddler hospitalized

Jessica Hughes and Myeshia Newby have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide that also injured a toddler. The horrific incident reportedly happened on the evening of Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Police identified the suspect to be Newby's boyfriend, Rafael Vega. The toddler that got injured was their 10-month-old son.

Police later discovered that Rafael Vega had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. After the discovery of the two victims, police determined the scene to be a case of double homicide. The toddler is currently in a stable state and is expected to recover soon.

Rafael Vega allegedly shot his girlfriend, Myeshia Newby, and her cousin, Jessica Hughes, on Tuesday in an apparent case of murder-suicide

On Tuesday, January 2, before 7:45 pm local time, authorities responded to a house on the 1800 block of South 48th Court in Cicero. According to ABC 7 Chicago, authorities discovered two women who had sustained gunshot wounds. They were immediately rushed to the Mt. Sinai Hospital. However, both of them succumbed to the injuries. A baby was also wounded in the shooting but survived.

Rafael and Newby were allegedly arguing over a state cash assistance card. Jessica Hughes' father, Michael Benton, stated that the suspect first shot his girlfriend, Newby, and then opened fire at Hughes. Hughes was reportedly holding the toddler and tried to escape when she got shot. Crimeonline reported Benton's statement, where he said,

"My daughter dropped at my feet. She had the baby in her hand. She had been shot in the face and in the chest. And, he was trying to get by me, so me and him got to fighting."

According to Jessica Hughes' mum, Michelle Musgray,

"It’s devastating for the whole family. They were loving, both of them, loving moms, good souls."

Police discovered that the suspect had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

According to authorities, the suspect fled the scene after shooting the two women. On Wednesday, January 3, authorities received a report of a man who had died of a gunshot wound in a park close to the shooting incident scene on Tuesday. Cops later confirmed that the wound seemed to be self-inflicted in nature. Benton said,

"It went from one thing to the next. There was never any loud hollering or anything."

He added that Newby and Vega had been dating for two years when the incident struck. They also had a baby together, who sustained injuries in the shooting. Jessica Hughes' dad recalled the argument that occurred that day and said,

"He come back down and said, 'Here, look at my wallet.' She said, 'You done went up there and took it out.' So, she said, 'Well, ain't no point in me looking in it then.' And the next thing I know, I'm hearing shot."

According to ABC 7 Chicago, the family of the victims confirmed that the baby had to undergo surgery at the Comer Children's Hospital. Police reportedly had to use dogs and helicopters to look for the suspect before he was found dead on Wednesday.