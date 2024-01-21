Who is Trinity Poague? All about Georgia Pageant contestant accused in toddler's death 

Miss Donalsonville 2023, Trinity Poague, has been accused of being involved in the tragic death of an 18-month-old toddler. According to law enforcement officials, Poague is currently in custody at Sumter County Jail, with serious charges filed against the 18-year-old Georgia woman.

Trinity was arrested on Friday, January 19, 2024, and is now facing murder charges. The case is currently under investigation, and it has been confirmed that she is being held without a bond.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the death of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

18-year-old Georgia pageant contestant Trinity Poague faces murder charges for allegedly killing a toddler

The horrific incident occurred when the Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on January 14, 2024, at about 2 pm local time, to investigate a child's death. The investigation was initiated following the admission of an 18-month-old toddler to the emergency ward of the Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus.

Medical professionals at the hospital stated that they administered life-saving measures to the child, who ultimately died. Upon further investigation by conducting several interviews, law enforcement officers identified the suspect as Trinity Poague.

They took her into custody on Friday, January 19, 2024. The investigation is currently led by the Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department and the Americus Police Department.

"[Poague is the] reigning Miss Donalsonville [who] later went on to compete in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant."

Police stated that they are yet to confirm the relationship between 18-year-old Poague and the deceased child. She is currently awaiting her first court appearance after the charges have been filed against her. The Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office has taken responsibility of prosecuting the case.

Authorities claim arrest to affect Poague's pageant career

Several criminal charges have been filed against the suspect, Trinity Poague. The charges include felony murder, aggravated battery, and first-degree cruelty to children. The charges and allegations have reportedly harmed the suspect's pageant career. According to the January 20 press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,

"The investigation indicates an unresponsive 18-month-old boy was admitted to the emergency room at Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus, Georgia. Hospital personnel performed life saving measures on the child; however, he later died."

Authorities filed murder charges against Poague, (Image via The Intrepid Journalism/X)

The press release further added:

"Once the investigation is complete, the casefile will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution."

Authorities are investigating the case and have also urged the public to reach out to them if they have any clues or information regarding the toddler's tragic death or about the suspect, Trinity Poague. They can contact the authorities at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). Police discovered that Poague won Miss Donalsonville in 2023. She was also contesting another pageant named the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.