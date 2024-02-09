What did Canh Le do? Lansdowne shooting suspect identified as six people believed to be dead following house fire

Canh Le has been identified as the suspect who allegedly shot a kid and later died in a house fire in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. The alleged shooter was also one of the victims whose remains have been recovered from the burning house. While six people reportedly died, cops discovered three bodies.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Apart from Canh Lee, one of the bodies seemed to belong to a child. The incident occurred in the afternoon on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Authorities are looking into the case and trying to find more evidence.

A deadly house fire killed six people, and police have discovered the remains of three people, including the alleged shooter, Canh Le

The chain of events began after an individual called 911 to report a shooting at a house on 58 Lewis Avenue on Wednesday. The shooter was identified as 43-year-old Canh Le by his mom, Chin Le. Chin told Action News that she heard a verbal argument between Canh and his 13-year-old niece. She further claimed hearing the alleged shooter get a gun and got concerned. This was when her husband called the cops.

The elderly woman further added that she had no clue how and why her son possessed a gun. She also stated that Canh didn't have a history of mental health issues. She further disclosed the names of the other victims- her other son, Xuong Le, and his wife, Britni McLaughlin-Le, along with their three children, NaKayla, 13, NaTayla, 17, and Xavier, 10. The cause of death of the victims is yet to be determined.

According to officers, it was someone from inside who set the house on fire. They still couldn't determine what might have caused the deadly fire that took so many lives at a time. Officers discovered a rifle inside the residence during the investigation after the fire. On Thursday, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a press conference:

"Everyone who was in the house during the fire is presumed dead at this point."

The officers who sustained injuries have been released from hospital

Families and relatives have expressed condolences and are trying to cope with the tragic loss. 6 ABC issued a statement given by Britni's family. According to the statement:

"Britni and Xuoug were a happily married couple for 17 years, loving and devoted parents to their three children, their extended family, and their beloved friends."

The statement further read:

"Our hearts are broken and we vow to cherish the memories of our loved ones and we will work to ensure that their legacies live on."

Expand Tweet

Authorities couldn't confirm the number of people who were shot in the house. However, they believe it could have included the child. However, when cops arrived, the gunfire continued, and two officers got shot as well. They are currently on the way to recovery. Officers David Schiazza and John Meehan were the cops who were injured allegedly by Canh Le. The case is an ongoing investigation.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE