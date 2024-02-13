What did Taylor Aughenbaugh do? Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Idaho school parking lot

18-year-old Taylor Aughenbaugh and 19-year-old Gabriel Perkins were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of an Idaho school on Monday. Both Aughenbaugh and Perkins face several charges including aggravated battery.

On February 12, 2024, officials revealed that one person, Alexander Barber, 25 died in the shooting. Three other victims also reportedly sustained severe injuries.

The local police department is currently investigating the shooting

Shooting at parking lot of Idaho's Compass Academy kills one and injures three

On Friday, February 9, at about 1 am local time, law enforcement officials responded to the parking area of Compass Academy at 955 Garfield Street. This came after they received reports of a shooting in the area. Upon their arrival, cops discovered four victims in the Northwest parking zone of the school, as reported by KTVB.

They stated that a group of people were arguing in the parking lot before the fight turned physical and two individuals fired their guns, injuring two people. They reported that two others were also injured, and one of them had been run over by a car, as per The Columbian.

"The exact dynamics of this incident remain under investigation. Additional charges are expected to be filed as the investigation progresses," Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said in a press release as per East Idaho News.

When the officials arrived at the location, they rushed the victims to the hospital. However, one of them was declared dead. After Barber died in Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, authorities confirmed that the death would be treated as a homicide and an autopsy would be conducted.

Upon investigation, cops identified two suspects possibly involved in the fatal shooting- Taylor Aughenbaugh and Gabriel Perkins. Police took both of them into custody and filed criminal charges against them. East Idaho News reported that police first apprehended Taylor, at about 9:20 am local time, on Monday, February 12, 2024. He was then charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Police then arrested another suspect, Gabriel Perkins, and charged him with aggravated battery and felony leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Officials reported that while the shooting took place in close proximity to the school, none of the individuals involved were linked to the institute.

As per KTVB7, officials have reportedly received a Snapchat video related to the incident and additional information about the same is awaited.

The IFPD reported that the case is currently under investigation and further details will be provided soon. They urged individuals with information about the case to contact IFPD's dispatch via (208) 529-1200.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE