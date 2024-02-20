What did David Hollick do? Walsall man found guilty of killing six-month-old son

David Hollick, a 29-year-old father who was the suspect in the murder of his six-month-old son, Kairo Hollick, was found guilty of manslaughter in the ongoing trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

On the night of February 7, 2020, Kairo was taken to the Walsall Manor Hospital, from where he was transferred to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital. According to Birmingham Live, Kairo was treated there for three days, after which he passed away due to an “un-survivable brain injury.”

The news outlet also reported that Kairo’s life support was switched off on February 12, with his mother by his side.

It was also found that he had incurred a brain injury, two skull fractures, and a fracture to his right arm, BBC reported. Kairo’s mother revealed in her statement that she was “devastated to learn of the sheer brutality inflicted” upon her son.

David Hollick claimed to have tripped while carrying his son in court

The incident took place back on February 7, 2020, when Kairo Jax Hollick, a six-month-old baby, was living in the care of his father at his home in Primley Avenue, Walsall, according to Birmingham Live.

The news outlet also reported that Kairo’s mother had already split from David by that time, but the two remained on civil terms. David was keeping his son with him on Friday, as was agreed upon by the couple.

While the exact events of the night are unknown, David rushed into his father’s room early morning at around 4:30 in panic. He also called his ex-partner around that time; when the call didn’t go through, David left her a text asking to call back, saying, “It’s about Kai.”

Here’s the complete statement of Kairo’s mother issued through the West Midlands Police at the trial,

“It has been four years since we lost Kairo, and our hearts are still as broken as the day he was so cruelly taken from us. He deserved to be safe in the care of his father, and he deserved to still be here today.”

She added,

“We are devastated to learn of the sheer brutality inflicted on Kairo, and it will haunt our family for the rest of our days.”

According to The Sun, David Hollick denied the charges of manslaughter. He stated to the court that he had tripped and fallen while holding Kairo in his arms, which may have caused the injuries.

However, David Hollick was found guilty by the court despite his statements. Birmingham Live reported that the court found David Hollick’s actions to prove “he intended to cause serious harm to his son.” Georgina Davies from the Crown Prosecution Service stated,

“This was an abuse of trust by a father who was supposed to love and care for his child. Kairo was just six-months-old when he died; he could not even walk or talk yet he had been subjected to unimaginable abuse at the hands of his own father.”

She also added,

“David Hollick lied repeatedly and maintained his fictitious account, even while testifying under oath in court. Thankfully, the jury saw through his lies and held him accountable for his actions. I hope the outcome of the case will bring justice to Kairo’s mother and family whose lives have changed forever with the loss of Kairo.”

The news outlet has also shared that David Hollick is scheduled to receive his sentence at Birmingham Crown Court in March 2024.

