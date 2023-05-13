Cody Rhodes called his ex-partner from 10 years ago "cheap"; the star has finally responded

Cody Rhodes is one of WWE's top stars, but he was just a promising mid-carder who once teamed up with Damien Sandow a decade ago. Rhodes had previously called his former partner stingy, and Sandow has now reacted to the comments.

Collectively known as Team Rhodes Scholars, Cody and Damien were a pretty entertaining duo before they split up and ultimately feuded. The ex-partners even spent a lot of time together outside the ring, and Sandow recalled how he "got under Cody Rhodes' skin" for his supposedly conservative spending habits.

The former Money in the Bank winner spoke to Dutch Mantell recently and was asked about Cody's honest thoughts about him during the interview. Sandow, who has adopted the name Aron "The Idol" Stevens since his WWE release, explained his financial choices and how he'd made enough money that he doesn't even need to wrestle anymore.

The 40-year-old star stated that he deliberately was miserly around Cody Rhodes, which irritated the former AEW star.

"That was mostly done to upset him. And no, I tend to, again, when it comes to spending money on me because I've always been told it's not about how much money you've made, but it's about how much money you've saved," Stevens revealed on Story Time with Dutch. "Look, I've made some financial decisions that are; they paid off, everything's cool, and I don't necessarily need wrestling, so to speak. But, at the same time, like, there is a balance; you have to be able to enjoy life too, but, like, on the road, yeah, Cody and I would, like, it would get under his skin and stuff!" [1:02:00 - 1:02:59]

Damien Sandow on his real-life relationship with Cody Rhodes

In addition to their kayfabe alliance, Cody Rhodes and Damien Sandow also traveled together between shows and shared a healthy friendship.

Damien admitted that he enjoyed being on the road with Cody as it also helped them improve their on-screen chemistry. Sandow revealed that he and Rhodes would call themselves "New Age Midnight Express" as they were considered old-school heels who'd bump for their opponents.

The 23-year wrestling veteran had fond memories of working with The American Nightmare, as he added:

"We were actually good travel buddies, I thought. I had a lot of fun traveling with him, and we were just like, we would call ourselves the New Age Midnight Express because that's what we were. We were bumping working heels. We had a good time doing it." [From 1:04:00 onwards]

Diva Pics @favdivapics The Bellas with Damien Sandow and Cody Rhodes - 2013 http://t.co/DX2tRa0VJO The Bellas with Damien Sandow and Cody Rhodes - 2013 http://t.co/DX2tRa0VJO

Did you enjoy watching Damien Sandow and Cody Rhodes' tag team act in WWE?

