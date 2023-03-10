"There shouldn't be a Hall of Fame if they're not in it" - Arn Anderson on legendary tag team

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager Arn Anderson called The Midnight Express one of the greatest tag teams of all time and questioned why they are not in the Hall of Fame.

The Midnight Express name was used for several tag teams throughout the 1980s and has been revived and reshuffled throughout the years with various members. The original team consisted of Dennis Condrey and Randy Rose, but several others wrestled under the name in later years, including Bobby Eaton, Stan Lane, and Bart Gunn, among others. They were managed by the legendary Jim Cornette, then later by Paul E. Dangerously (Paul Heyman).

Despite their success, no incarnation of the team has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. This is what Anderson spoke about on the latest edition of his "Ask Arn Anything" podcast on AdFreeShows. The Enforcer explained that every version of the Express is worthy of the nomination before calling them the greatest tag team that ever lived.

"In my opinion, they were the greatest tag team that ever lived. Tully and I were pretty close to being the best there was but Midnight Express were the best team I ever saw. They were incredible. There shouldn't be a Hall of Fame if they're not in it," said Anderson. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Arn Anderson believes WWE got everything right with Cody Rhodes' return

Arn Anderson may be working for AEW, but that doesn't mean The Enforcer isn't focused on what WWE is doing. Anderson praised his former company for how they've handled the return of Cody Rhodes, who emerged at WrestleMania 38 and is now headed towards a showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Anderson and Rhodes were paired together for a large portion of the American Nightmare's run with AEW. This led to some tremendous moments together like Rhodes becoming a three-time TNT Champion and Anderson cutting the famous "Glock promo."

One thing is certain: Arn Anderson's success as a wrestler and a manager continues to influence the business to this day.

