WWE Hall of Famer believes the company got Cody Rhodes' return right

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Arn Anderson believes WWE got Cody Rhodes' return right.

Cody Rhodes made a shocking return at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins. While many fans knew Cody was set to return, he still received a huge pop. One aspect of it that surprised everyone was his presentation. He was allowed to keep all the aspects of his character that helped make him a star in the Indies and AEW.

He was allowed to keep his American Nightmare nickname, ring name, and AEW theme song, which was uncharacteristic of WWE.

Arn Anderson recently spoke about this on his ARN podcast, where he said it made sense since he came in red hot. He also stated that WWE got Cody Rhodes' return right.

“Well, it might be who was in charge. What other reason could it be because it’s the same story, just a different name that you put with it. He came in red hot. It’s common sense to you and I or anybody else."

He continued:

"Ask 50 people out there what would have been the wise decision, bringing him in and calling him something else and starting him over with a brand-new name? How many times have you seen that? They got it right and it’s gonna pay them dividends. It already has.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Avi @AviJx2 Cody Rhodes - WWE WrestleMania 38



after almost 6 years away from a WWE ring, Cody finally made his return back to an enormous pop in the AT&T stadium. this was a new Cody, one who came back after making a name for himself and had the character to show for it. Cody Rhodes - WWE WrestleMania 38after almost 6 years away from a WWE ring, Cody finally made his return back to an enormous pop in the AT&T stadium. this was a new Cody, one who came back after making a name for himself and had the character to show for it. https://t.co/a41b2CnR8s

Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes returned from a pectoral injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble and pulled off a fantastic victory, earning a main-event spot at WrestleMania.

The win meant that Rhodes would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The buildup to the match promises to be exciting as Rhodes could finally be the one to dethrone Reigns and end his historic 900-day reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Do you agree with Arn Anderson's comments? Let us know in the comments section.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes