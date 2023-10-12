How did Keith Giffen die? Tributes pour in as iconic comic book creator dies aged 70

Keith Giffen passed away due to a stroke on October 9, 2023, at 70. The news was also confirmed on Giffen's Facebook page where a post was shared on October 12, 2023.

It read:

"I told them I was sick. Anything not to go to New York Comic Con. Thanx. Keith Giffen 1952-2023. Bwah ha ha ha ha."

Actor and writer, Mark Waid recalled the time he worked with Giffen, stating that no one could match the level of Giffen.

He continued:

"He gave me one of the best pieces of advice I ever got. When I asked him about 20 years ago what the secret was to maintaining a steady career in comics, he said, "Figure out what you do better than anyone else and own that lane. It may not always be in fashion, but when it is, they have no choice but to come to you.""

Keith Giffen was known for her work in several comic books

Keith Giffen contributed as a creator and art of various comic books. He first joined Marvel during the 70s and created Rocket Raccoon with Bill Mantlo. Keith contributed as a writer of comic books for Legion of Super-Heroes.

He was the creator of superhero teams such as Justice League International. In 1983, he was an artist on Wonder Woman #300.

He continued to work for various other characters such as Drax the Destroyer, Nick Fury's Howling Commandos, T.H.U.N.D.E.R. Agents, and more. He was praised for his work in a comic book limited series titled 52. He collaborated with John Rogers and Cully Hammer to create Blue Beetle in 2006.

Keith Giffen also gained recognition as an author of comic books such as Hero Squared and I Luv Halloween. His artwork in comics received positive feedback but it was also involved in some controversy after his work was found similar to the ones made by other cartoonists.

Apart from his work in comic books, he was popular for his contribution as a screenwriter for a few animated shows. This included The Real Ghostbusters, Ed, Edd n Eddy, and Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi.

"Giffen was one of the very best": Netizens pour tributes on different social media platforms

Keith Giffen was famous for his work on numerous comic books since the 70s. Those who knew Giffen for many years praised his skills on different social media platforms.

Artist Daniel HDR shared a Facebook post where he mentioned Giffen's work in Doctor Fate and Legion of Super Heroes.

He further stated:

"Then I saw his authorial style and agile script in his miniseries Video Jack. And their very funny dialogues in Justice League International. And at LSH, when he wrote and illustrated the book."

There was a lineup of tributes from netizens who were following Giffen's work for a long time.

Immediate information on Giffen's survivors remains unknown. Further details on his personal life are yet to be disclosed.