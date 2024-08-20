How did Kyle Marisa Roth die? TikTok star's medical report revealed months after her passing

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth’s cause of death has been revealed. Maryland’s Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Roth, 36, died from cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial fibrosis, a disease that is occasioned by an irregular heartbeat because of scarring on the heart muscles. The cause of death was proven to be natural, as reported by Page Six.

It was established that Kyle Marisa Roth had no alcohol in her system after the toxicology report was produced. However, she tested positive for diphenhydramine which is used to treat an allergic reaction while mitragynine– an alkaloid – is used in the management of pain. The medical reports provide some closure following her unexpected death.

Medical report confirms cause of Kyle Marisa Roth’s death

The news was first reported by TMZ on Tuesday, four months after Kyle Marisa Roth passed away. The viral TikToker was discovered dead in her Annapolis home in April after her parents called the police for a welfare check based on a concerning video she posted on her TikTok page.

Now that the postmortem report is out many of the controversies surrounding her death have been addressed and it has been found that she died a natural death.

Jacquie Cohen Roth, Roth’s mother, had publicly announced the sad demise of her daughter in April through the LinkedIn platform.

"My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform," Jacquie wrote. She added, "Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days."

In addition to Jacquie, Kyle’s sister, Lindsay Roth also posted on her social media to pay tribute to her sister.

"I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism, and more - she had so many gifts," Lindsay captioned her post.

Before her untimely death, Kyle Marisa Roth was famous on TikTok where she posted Hollywood blind items and gossip. Her account gained more than 175,000 followers who enjoyed her commentary and raw demeanor. Apart from the online presence, Roth had been a colon cancer survivor and she had many health issues in her lifetime.

After Kyle Marisa Roth's death, people including fans and other influencers sent their condolences and messages of support. Many celebrities came out in support including Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox who commented on Lindsay’s Instagram post, expressing her sympathy.

“I really felt like I knew her,” Fox said. “I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it [sic] suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives."

The autopsy report’s release marks a somber moment of closure for those who followed Kyle Marisa Roth’s life and work. The confirmation of a natural cause offers some peace in understanding the circumstances of her passing.

