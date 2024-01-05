Why did the Safdie Brothers split up? Benny Safdie drops new update

Filmmaker and actor Benny Safdie has confirmed that the Safdie brothers have split up. Joshua Safdie and Benjamin Safdie, aka Safdie Brothers, are independent filmmakers and actors in Hollywood.

They rose to fame in the entertainment industry for their direction in critically acclaimed crime thrillers like Robert Pattinson starrer Good Time (2017) and Adam Sandler starrer Uncut Gems (2019).

Fans loved the Safdie Brothers' work in the Adam Sandler starrer film, with critics praising it for Sandler’s performance. Some also labeled the film as Sandler’s best. Fans have been expecting another team-up of the Safdie Brothers and Sandler.

However, it seems that it won't happen now, as Benny Safdie has confirmed that the brothers will not direct a movie together, announcing a creative split up.

The Safdie Brothers split up

For their work in Uncut Gems, the Safdie Brothers have carved their name among critically acclaimed directors in Hollywood.

Since 2010, they have directed films together, beginning with Daddy Longlegs, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. While working together as directors, the brothers have crafted the finest films, premiering at prestigious film festivals.

Fans have been anticipating more from the brothers, but, unfortunately, their hopes have been shattered, as the brothers will not be directing any films together from now on. Talking about his creative split up with his brother, Benny told Variety:

“It’s a natural progression of what we each want to explore. I will direct on my own, and I will explore things that I want to explore. I want that freedom right now in my life.”

Earlier, Benny told GQ:

“It just felt like, OK, there’s things that I want to explore that don’t necessarily align right now with Josh. So it’s a divide and conquer mentality.

"He wants to tell this story. He can go and do that. I’m going to go and do a couple of other things. It seems like a natural progression for how things have happened.”

Besides the brothers splitting up, there's more news regarding their team-up with Adam Sandler. Jeff Sneider revealed in an episode of The Hot Mic that Josh had an issue with Sandler. The Hot Mic host, Sneider, said:

“I heard that Josh had a falling out with Sandler as well. I heard that Josh is a little volatile. And that’s why Benny was like, you know, do your own thing.”

The brothers teamed up with Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems, developed under the banner of A24.

The film debuted in 2019, earning them the Best Director award at the Gotham Awards, with Sandler winning the Best Lead award at the Independent Spirit Awards. The follow-up to the 2019 film was also announced, with the Safdie Brothers directing. The film has Sandler and Megan Thee Stallion in the lead.

Several months after the announcement, Benny said that he was not going to co-direct the film. He told Variety that he isn’t involved with the creative process and also hasn’t penned the script. He said that the movie is “on pause.”

During an interview with Variety, Benny was also asked if he would ever direct any film with Josh again, to which he responded, “I don’t know.”

Benny Safdie is working on an upcoming A24 film, The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead. The film is based on the life of Mark Kerr, a real-life mixed martial artist.