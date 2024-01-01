Triple H breaks silence after major WWE announcement

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H recently broke his silence after a major announcement regarding the Holiday Tour live events.

2023 was one of the most successful years for World Wrestling Entertainment as the company broke several records during the year. Fans believe the Stamford-based promotion will reach new heights in 2024 under The Game's leadership.

The wrestling giants had one of the most successful Holiday Tours in the company's history with one of the biggest names on the roster, CM Punk, making his in-ring return against Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden.

Triple H recently took to Twitter to announce that the MSG live event became the highest-grossing domestic non-televised show of all time, and other shows during the Holiday Tour broke several other records as well.

The Game added that he was thankful to the superstars, the crew members, and the fans for helping the company achieve this feat.

"In addition to [Madison Square Garden] becoming the highest-grossing domestic non-televised WWE live event of all time, [the company's] Holiday Tour broke records in markets across North America. What a way to cap off 2023. Grateful to each and every superstar, crew member, and the @WWEUniverse for making this possible," Triple H tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Triple H teased a potential return of a former WWE champion on the Day 1 edition of RAW

Triple H recently took to Twitter to seemingly confirm that the rumors of a return of a former champion might be true, and suggested fans stay tuned for the Day 1 edition of RAW to find out.

"Not going to confirm or deny the rumors of a former @WWE Champion appearing at [RAW] Day One… but I will say to stay tuned. New Year’s Day, 8pm ET on @USANetwork," Triple H said.

Most fans believe that Sasha Banks might finally return to World Wrestling Entertainment on the January 1, 2024 special episode of Monday Night RAW. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for her future remains to be seen.

Who do you think will return on the Day 1 edition of the red brand? Let us know in the comments section below.

