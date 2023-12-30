Triple H seemingly confirms major return of a former WWE Champion on "Day 1" edition of RAW

Triple H has made a major announcement on X/Twitter regarding the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW, i.e., the first episode of the year 2024. Although he said he can't confirm or deny a return, he may have essentially affirmed the return of a former WWE Champion.

There were rumors from Fightful that a superstar currently not under a WWE contract will be returning on the Day 1 special edition of Monday Night RAW. The superstar in question was described as a former WWE Champion.

Triple H, seemingly to address it directly, said that he can't confirm or deny the rumors of a former WWE Champion appearing at Day One - seemingly confirming it in the process.

"Not going to confirm or deny the rumors of a former @WWE Champion appearing at #WWERaw Day One… but I will say to stay tuned. New Year’s Day, 8pm ET on @USANetwork," Triple H said.

There is still no word as to who the former world champion could be or where he will be placed during the show.

What does Triple H have lined up for the Day 1 edition of RAW?

This week of WWE television will be stacked after the superstars received a brief holiday from television appearances.

On RAW, we have Day 1; on NXT, we have New Year's Evil, and Friday will be the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown.

For the Day One Special this Monday, WWE has announced a set of huge matches ahead of time:

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax.

Tegan Nox and Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to determine new contenders to the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Rhea Ripley defending the Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile.

Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Championships are on the line, and number-one contenders will be crowned. The big match people are looking forward to is the World Heavyweight Championship clash between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. CM Punk is not advertised for the episode.