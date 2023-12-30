WWE reportedly planning major return for upcoming episode of RAW

WWE is reportedly trying to bring a top name back to the company for an upcoming RAW show.

The Day 1 edition of RAW will air next Monday, January 1, from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. While four big matches have already been announced for Day 1, a new report from Fightful Select says a former Superstar is close to finalizing return plans for the show. The report did not include a name, but it was noted that officials are "on the one-yard line" when it comes to securing this star to appear on the show. The company feels confident they can get the deal done.

The wrestler in negotiations for RAW Day 1 is someone not currently on the roster, according to backstage sources. The same sources did use "former WWE Champion" to describe the mystery star, but they did not provide any details when asked if this means the person is active or retired.

Here is the current line-up for RAW Day 1:

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax.

Tegan Nox and Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to determine new contenders to the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Rhea Ripley defending the Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile.

Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

What is your prediction for the mystery former WWE Champion who may return at Day 1? How do you see the already-announced matches ending? Sound off in the comments below!