How did Lance Mackey die? Tributes pour in as 4-time Iditarod champion passes away at 52

Famous dog musher and dog sled racer Lance Mackey recently passed away at the age of 52. Officials for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race paid tribute to Mackey on social media by posting pictures of him. The caption read,

“We at Iditarod Nation are mourning the loss of 4-time Iditarod Champion, Lance Mackey. Lance passed away late in the evening of September 7, 2022 after a 20+ year battle with cancer.”

They also wrote,

“Lance embodied the Spirit of the Race, the tenacity of an Alaskan musher, displayed the ultimate show of perseverance and was loved by his fans. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, fans and the mushing community.”

Lance Mackey’s cause of death explored

Through a Facebook post in August, Lance Mackey revealed that he had throat cancer. In the post, he wrote that the past few months were hard for him since he was receiving treatment at a hospital.

Mackey was diagnosed with the disease in 2001 but continued to work and participated in the Iditarod race in 2002. However, he could not finish it, and due to health complications, he had to take a break for an entire year for a full recovery.

He was also suffering from Raynaud’s syndrome, which was a result of a cold. The problem led to severe pain in his finger, and he had to amputate his left index finger.

Lance also had addiction problems, and when he tested positive for methamphetamine at the 2020 Iditarod, he joined a rehab. He has always been open about his addiction to alcohol and cocaine.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Lance became a familiar name in all these years for being a flawless dog sled racer. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Nancy D. @IdahoLark RIP Lance Mackey. It was a pleasure handling for your start of the 2015 Iditarod, even though you had two of your dogs get "tied" while you were smoking a doobie with about 10 minutes to your starting time. At least you weren't stressed like we were! What a true Alaska character. RIP Lance Mackey. It was a pleasure handling for your start of the 2015 Iditarod, even though you had two of your dogs get "tied" while you were smoking a doobie with about 10 minutes to your starting time. At least you weren't stressed like we were! What a true Alaska character. https://t.co/FHN3h3Umop

Jess @fartsock Mushing lost a legend. RIP Lance Mackey. Mushing lost a legend. RIP Lance Mackey.

greenmachine @greenmachine907 RIP Lance Mackey. A true Alaska legend and dog man RIP Lance Mackey. A true Alaska legend and dog man

Jordan Rodenberger @JRodenberger_ . Impossible to tell this man's story and impact in a few words or minutes Legend. Icon. The face of a sport. Lance Mackey passed away at 52 after a long battle with cancer. 4x Iditarod Champion, 4x Yukon Quest Champion and the only musher to win both races in the same year. Impossible to tell this man's story and impact in a few words or minutes #RIP Legend. Icon. The face of a sport. Lance Mackey passed away at 52 after a long battle with cancer. 4x Iditarod Champion, 4x Yukon Quest Champion and the only musher to win both races in the same year🐐. Impossible to tell this man's story and impact in a few words or minutes #RIP https://t.co/novEHYYZOk

𝔓𝔞𝔟𝔩𝔬 𝔉𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔰𝔰𝔢𝔠𝔬𝔟𝔞𝔯🐺🩸 @PlanB9o7 RIP Lance Mackey i now need this jacket even more now RIP Lance Mackey i now need this jacket even more now https://t.co/Cqn7bjPcxt

𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚢𝚗 𝙼𝚘𝚘𝚛𝚎 @shannynmoore RIP Lance Mackey. Hero. Legend. Humble af. I will never forgive the @The_Iditarod for pot testing. Love to your family and friends, and Alaska for our loss. Mush on… RIP Lance Mackey. Hero. Legend. Humble af. I will never forgive the @The_Iditarod for pot testing. Love to your family and friends, and Alaska for our loss. Mush on… https://t.co/e4oAERdPEw

Jill Sutherland @MeanderingPaws

#lancemackey #legends #mushing #dogsledding #dogbooks RIP Lance Mackey. You were my favorite musher, and a great inspiration to keep going. Your life was hard, but you left us a legacy, never to be forgotten. Run free with your dogs now. RIP Lance Mackey. You were my favorite musher, and a great inspiration to keep going. Your life was hard, but you left us a legacy, never to be forgotten. Run free with your dogs now. 😥#lancemackey #legends #mushing #dogsledding #dogbooks https://t.co/nmL55UI2Uy

Devin Fry @FryTheSportsGuy RIP to an Alaskan Legend. I’ll never forget interviewing Lance Mackey at his kennel ahead of his return to the Iditarod. An inspiration to many, gone too soon. RIP to an Alaskan Legend. I’ll never forget interviewing Lance Mackey at his kennel ahead of his return to the Iditarod. An inspiration to many, gone too soon. https://t.co/HiW6fIqh2f

Seth Wickersham @SethWickersham Lance Mackey was the wildest, craziest, toughest athlete: drugs and booze, cancer ravaging his body, half his face was scarred and frostbitten, few fingers, only one arm worked, he’d lose teeth and keep mushing. And yet, it was in his physical failures that he drew success. RIP. Lance Mackey was the wildest, craziest, toughest athlete: drugs and booze, cancer ravaging his body, half his face was scarred and frostbitten, few fingers, only one arm worked, he’d lose teeth and keep mushing. And yet, it was in his physical failures that he drew success. RIP.

quaRYANtine @ry_hudson Lance Mackey was the first musher to win the Yukon Quest and Iditarod in the same year — and then did it a second time for good measure. Here he is last month, about a year after he announced his cancer had returned. RIP. Lance Mackey was the first musher to win the Yukon Quest and Iditarod in the same year — and then did it a second time for good measure. Here he is last month, about a year after he announced his cancer had returned. RIP. https://t.co/7c2Bhj2395

Lance Mackey’s journey as a dog sled racer

Lance Mackey made his debut as a sled dog musher in the 2001 Iditarod, where he finished 36th. He became the first person to win the Yukon Quest and Iditarod in 2007 and emerged as the winner of the Tustumena 200 in 2008.

Lance Mackey was a popular dog musher and dog sled racer (Image via Lance Mackey/Facebook)

He won the Iditarod again in 2009 and finished second in the Yukon Quest in 2010. He failed to be among the top 10 Iditarod finishers despite trying it five times. His 21st place finish at the 2020 Iditarod was vacated after he failed a drug test in May 2020.

He was the owner of the Comeback Kennel near Fairbanks, Alaska. Although it was home to 60 dogs, the kennel was criticized for using CBS treatment on dogs.

Lance used to race as a kid, and his mother finished fourth in the Women’s North American Championships when she was seven months pregnant. Later, his parents split, and Lance started living with his mother. He was often arrested on different charges while he was still young.

He was then sent to live with his father at Coldfoot Truck Stop. He was the son of famous dog musher Dick Mackey and his half-brother Rick Mackey was the winner of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 1983.

Lance is survived by his children, Atigun and Lozen.

