How was Liam Henrickson found? Suspect arrested as abducted 2-year-old Becker boy is found safe

On Sunday, July 30, Minnesota authorities canceled an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Becker boy Liam Henrickson. According to State authorities, Henrickson had allegedly been kidnapped by his father, 41-year-old Scott Peter Henrickson.

Based on a tip off, authorities tracked the suspect down to a home on the 7800 block of Highland Scenic Road in Baxter, where they arrested the alleged kidnapper. Liam Henrickson is reportedly safe.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Scott Peter Henrickson had had a court order to avoid his son, Liam Henrickson.

Trigger warning: This article concerns references to domestic violence and child abduction, the reader's discretion is advised

Mallory Doyle @mallorydoyle



#AMBERAlert #minnesota pic.twitter.com/YPPCBsRvhv Amber alert Update!!! Liam Henrikson was found safe and abductor is in custody!!! So glad for this happy ending

In the Ambert Alert, 2-year-old Liam Henrickson was described as 3 feet tall and 22 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black and blue t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Scott Henrickson was described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 207 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

The timeline of Liam Henrickson's abduction

At 7 pm on Saturday, authorities in Becker responded to a report of domestic violence on the 12000 block of Rolling Ridge Road and found an alleged female assault victim upon arriving at the scene.

The woman, whose name and age was not provided by authorities, claimed that Scott Henrickson had attacked her before leaving with the 2-year-old in her vehicle. The suspect was last seen driving a white 2017 Jeep Renegade with a Minnesota license plate reading 928XYN.

In the wake of the incident, authorities issued an Amber Alert for Liam Henrickson. Five and a half hours after the report of the assault, they received a tip off that the suspect and his two-year-old son were at a home on the 7800 block of Baxter's Highland Scenic Road.

Upon arriving at the scene in Baxter, officers from the Crow Wing County Sheriff Department reported that they had reason to believe that an individual, believed to be Scott Henrickson, was moving around in the shed of the property.

MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS @MN_CRIME



The child taken is Liam Henrikson, a 2-year-old white male, 3’ tall, 22 lbs., blue eyes, blonde hair, wearing black and blue t-shirt, black shorts… pic.twitter.com/fZr8Os5yAr AMBER ALERT: Sherburne County and Becker PD have issued an AMBER Alert for a child abduction that occurred near Hwy. 10 & Hwy. 25.The child taken is Liam Henrikson, a 2-year-old white male, 3’ tall, 22 lbs., blue eyes, blonde hair, wearing black and blue t-shirt, black shorts… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Over a course of three and a half hours, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department officers negotiated with Scott Henrickson. Eventually, the suspect left the premises, and officials recovered the 2-year-old child unharmed.

Authorities noted that they expect to file formal charges against Henrickson on Monday. He is currently being held at the Crow Wing County Jail on charges of two counts of domestic assault, two counts of protection order violation, threats of violence, and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He has also been accused of deprivation of custodial rights, second-degree drug sale and obstruction of the legal process.