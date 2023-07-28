“I’m not gonna do this again”: Bodycam video shows moment 11-year old arrested in Florida over YouTube prank 

On Wednesday, July 26, an 11-year-old Florida girl allegedly lied to authorities that her friend had been abducted. Within less than an hour, Volusia County Deputies arrested the child for filing a false police report.

In response, the young girl told the officers that she had fabricated the story of an abduction for the purpose of a YouTube prank.

In the bodycam footage of the child's arrest, the 11-year-old can be seen standing handcuffed among the deputies, who reassured her that nothing will happen to her, but warn her from repeating her actions.

In response, the girl told the officers that she has learned her lesson. In the video, an officer told her:

"I'm telling you this right now, you're going to take this as a lesson at 11-years-old that if you do something stupid in the future you're going to enjoy those cuffs."

In response, the girl said:

"I'm not gonna do this again."

In order to curb similar incidents in the future, Florida officials warned parents to closely monitor their children's social media activity.

What did the girl claim in the Florida abduction prank?

The Independent noted that at some time before 9:45 am on Wednesday, the 11-year-old child reportedly texted Florida authorities about a fake kidnapping. The girl relayed in the message that her friend, a 14-year-old, was kidnapped in Oak Hill by an armed man in a white van.

Liz ❤ Biden @Tealyonalizchap

youtu.be/u1ZOzfibiN0 That other adult woman faking an abduction now an 11 year old. She says it was a you tube challenge. Social media is creating some wide spread wack.

Subsequently, the Sheriff's dispatcher informed the Volusia County Sheriff's Office about the incident. The girl, who kept providing 'updates' about the fabricated armed kidnapper, said that she was following the white van in a blue jeep.

Florida Deputies responded by deploying officers and aviation units to search for the van across Port Orange, New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater.

NBC reported that at 10:30 am, the deputies traced the call back to a home in Port Orange. When they arrived at the scene, they spoke to the girl's father, who informed them that she was inside.

In an official statement, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office released a statement about the incident. Sheriff Mike Chitwood condemned the child's actions, telling reporters that valuable police resources could be used elsewhere.

“This kind of prank activity is dangerous – we’re going to investigate every incident but today it wasted valuable resources that might have helped someone else who legitimately needed our help.”

The 11-year-old child has been charged with a felony and a misdemeanour in relation to the incident. The felony charge is listed as making a false police report concerning the use of a firearm arm in a violent manner. The misdemeanour charge is the misuse of 911.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Department have announced that they are holding a forum about monitoring the social media usage of children. The first meeting will take place at First NSB Church on Monday, July 31.