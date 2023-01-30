How did Lisa Loring die? Cause of death explored as original Wednesday Addams star passes away at 64

American actress Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams in the television adaption of The Addams Family, passed away at the age of 64.

Loring's daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter and said that the former died on January 28, 2023. It was revealed that Loring died due to problems resulting from excessive blood pressure, leading to a stroke.

Foumberg added:

“She went peacefully with both her daughters [Vanessa and Marianne] holding her hands.”

Loring breathed her last at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California.

Lisa Loring was a child actor and model who began working at the age of 3

Born on February 16, 1958, Lisa Loring was a native of Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands. Her parents divorced when she was a young girl, and she moved to Los Angeles to reside with her mother.

Loring began modeling at the age of 3. She made her first television appearance in 1964 when she starred in an episode of NBC's medical drama Dr. Kildare as Cindy Norcross.

She then bagged the role of Wednesday Addams in David Levy's television adaptation of Charles Addams' cartoon of The Addams Family. The series also starred John Astin, Carolyn Jones, Jackie Coogan, Ted Cassidy, Marie Blake, and Ken Weatherwax in key roles.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lisa Loring began working on the comedy series at the age of five and a half. She once said that she learned to memorize before she could read so she could deliver her dialogs.

While speaking in a 2017 YouTube interview with Monsterpalooza, Lisa Loring recalled her time working on The Addams Family. She said:

“It was like a real family — you couldn’t have picked a better cast and crew. Carolyn Jones, John Astin — Gomez and Morticia — were like parents to me. They were great.”

The television series ran for two seasons, comprising 64 episodes. The cast once again reunited in 1977 for the NBC film Halloween With the New Addams Family.

Some of her other acting credits include The Phyllis Diller Show, The Girl from U.N.C.L.E., Fantasy Island, As the World Turns, Savage Harbor, Way Down in Chinatown, etc.

Lisa Loring was married four times and has two daughters

In her personal life, Lisa Loring first tied the knot at the age of 15 in 1973. She married her childhood love Farrell Foumberg. She welcomed her first daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, the following year. However, Lisa and Farrell got divorced in 1974.

She then tied the knot with Search for Tomorrow actor Doug Stevenson in 1981. The two became parents to a daughter named Marianne, but their relationship was short-lived, and they separated two years later.

Lisa then walked down the aisle with adult film star Jerry Butler, who promised that he would quit his p*rnography career but he didn't do so. The duo got divorced in 1992.

Her fourth and last marriage was with Graham Rich in 2003. The duo were married for 11 years before calling it quits.

Aside from her daughters, Loring is survived by her grandkids Emiliana and Charles.

With Loring’s demise, Astin is the only surviving member of the original cast of The Addams Family.

