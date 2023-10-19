How long was 42 Dugg locked up in jail? Yo Gotti receives rapper as he's freed from jail

On October 16, 2023, 42 Dugg was released after being in prison for six months since April. He was arrested after not appearing in jail and ordered to pay a fine of $20,000. The jail reporting was related to the charges imposed when he was arrested on a federal gun charge in 2020.

According to Complex, Dugg was received by his friends and family members, including Yo Gotti. XXL Magazine states that Dugg and Gotti were posing together for a picture, showing off their middle fingers for the camera. Yo Gotti reportedly played a role in shortening Dugg's sentence.

42 Dugg was sentenced to a year in April 2023

XXL Magazine states that 42 Dugg was sentenced to a year in April 2023 after he did not surrender for service of sentence. He had no idea that he needed to report in prison, as claimed by his legal team.

According to the verdict, he was supposed to be put under supervision for three years and was restricted from consuming any kind of drugs. The charges emerged from his arrest in March 2020 on a federal gun charge.

He was later taken to the court for a detention hearing linked to an incident in 2019 where he was charged with firing a weapon inside a local gun range in Atlanta called Stoddard's Range and Guns. The act was captured on surveillance footage, which revealed that he had a 9 mm Glock pistol in possession.

The Detroit News revealed that in 2010, Dugg was charged with carjacking and felony firearms possession, due to which he was not allowed to have any firearm.

42 Dugg complained about the bad conditions in prison

In May 2023, 42 Dugg addressed the condition inside the prison after his arrest. He shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram story, which was deleted later. He started by writing:

"Whats crazy is I missed my turn in date by 2 an half weeks an had ah new indictment lol, but somehow they havent submitted my sentence to the bop in 3 weeks how that work, in these the people in control of our lives when we watch ah federal case they can manipulate this sh*t however they want too."

Dugg stated that he has been using water from the shower to heat his food. He added that there is no microwave and hot water and that he is searching for the "best civil lawyer" in Georgia. He further stated:

"I supposed to had court today for ah old case the us marshalls then told the jail don't let me zoom to handle the case so I can't possibly go to the halfway housem bruh these muthaf*ckas been sending all kinda guards to talk to me seeing if ima ask for something the crazy thing is they putting me on game."

Also known as Dion Marquise Hayes, 42 Dugg has released five mixtapes alongside an EP. His fourth mixtape, Free Dem Boyz, released in May 2021, made it to the eighth spot on the US Billboard 200. The rapper is well-known for singles like Hard Times, Free Merey, and Free Me.