What is 42 Dugg's real name? Age and all about the rapper amid recent arrest

Rapper 42 Dugg will be in prison for a year after failing to report to jail. In a sentence issued on April 26, 2023, it was stated that apart from being jailed, the rapper will also be monitored for three years after his release. The rapper has also been ordered to pay a fine of $20,00 and has been ordered to avoid using any drugs.

The rapper had pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2023. While prosecutors advised a six-month sentence, the judge changed it to a year-long sentence with three years of monitoring.

Traps N Trunks @trapsntrunks 42 Dugg was sentenced to 1 year behind bars for failing to report to jail.



The rapper, whose real name is Dion Marquise Hayes, was previously arrested in May 2022 for a similar reason at Willow Run Airport. At the time, he was supposed to report to a prison in West Virginia. However, he failed to do that and according to US Attorney Barbara Lanning, at the time of his arrest, the rapper had $25,000 cash and jewelry worth $100,000 in his possession.

42 Dugg is well-known for his mixtapes and singles

The 28-year-old rapper, who was born on November 25, 1994, started his career with an appearance in Lil Baby's singles Grace and We Paid. 42 Dugg continued to feature in singles by other artists including Lil Keed, Tory Lanez, Marshmello, Latto, and others.

Dugg released an EP titled 11241 Wayburn, Pt. 2 in 2018. He gained recognition for his singles like Real Talk, Palm Angels in the Sky, Free Merey, Shining, Down Ready Set, Soon, Ron Artest, and more.

He released three mixtapes between 2018 and 2020. His fourth mixtape, Free Dem Boyz, was released in May 2021 and reached the 8th spot on the US Billboard 200.

His latest mixtape, Last Ones Left, was released in April 2022. The 17-single mixtape received a lot of positive reviews from fans. Dugg also released a compilation album titled Gangsta Art in July 2022.

42 Dugg pleaded guilty in February 2023 to avoid his sentencing

42 Dugg was accused of firing a gun in a gun range in Atlanta (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

42 Dugg pleaded guilty to failing to surrender and was sentenced to five years in prison in February 2023. The charges emerged from his arrest in March 2020 on a federal gun charge. He was being held temporarily without bond while awaiting extradition to federal court in Atlanta to face a gun charge.

The arrest was related to an incident that happened in 2019. At the time, Dugg was charged with firing a weapon inside the Atlanta-based Stoddard's Range and Guns.

A criminal complaint in federal court revealed that investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives checked the surveillance video from the gun range. Investigators found that Dugg visited the gun range with two others and had a 9 mm Glock pistol in his possession.

The case took a turn for the worse when Dugg was not allowed to possess a firearm following charges of carjacking and felony firearm possession in 2010. When he was taken to federal court to answer the charges, he refused to speak much. He was sentenced to three years of probation and a fine of $90,000 for illegal possession of a firearm.

He also failed drug tests in December 2021 and was arrested for obstructing law enforcement in Nevada. His probation was revoked in February 2022 and was sentenced to two months alongside three years of supervised release.

