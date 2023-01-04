How did Lil Keed die? Cause of death revealed 7 months after sudden death at 24

American rapper Lil Keed’s cause of death has been revealed, seven months after he passed away. The artist, whose real name is Raqhid Jevon Render, died on May 13 at a little after 10 pm at Burbank Hospital, California, after complaining of stomach aches. He was only 24 years old at the time of his death.

The rapper was rushed to the hospital, where his liver and kidneys started to fail. The artist then suffered a seizure on the way to the hospital, after which he became unresponsive.

People Magazine acquired the coroner’s report, which noted:

"He had been sick in bed for 4 days with complaints of stomach and back pains. His brother noted that the decedent's eyes were jaundiced and drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle."

After Lil Keed’s death, the rapper’s mother Michelle Woods noted that he had died from natural causes and that no drugs or alcohol were found in his system.

Keed had a three-year-old daughter, NayChur, whom he shared with his girlfriend, Quana Bandz.

Lil Keed died of natural causes owing to eosinophilia

People cited the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s report, which ruled that Lil Keed died of natural causes due to eosinophilia. The Mayo Clinic defines eosinophilia as:

"A higher than normal level of eosinophils, which are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."

The singer was also said to have been admitted to a Georgia hospital last year after complaining of stomach pain. He left against medical advice and did not seek follow-up care, as per his coroner, noting that he frequently drank alcohol and smoked a vape pen. However, his family noted that he did not use drugs or have other medical conditions.

Shortly after his death, Lil Keed’s brother Lil Gotit confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote:

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro. I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”

His girlfriend Quana Bandz, who was reportedly pregnant at the time, also paid homage to the artist on social media. She wrote:

"I love you sooooo much baby. what I’m post to do with out you. I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this why you leave US bru. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind. my Mind is lost baby."

Lil Keed released his debut studio album in 2019

Lil Keed was an American rapper and songwriter, who grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, in the same neighborhood as Young Thug. He looked up to Young Thug as a mentor and guide and was also signed to his label, YSL Records. In 2016, Keed became serious about rap by publishing songs online along with his younger brother Semaja Render, also known as Lil Gotit. This was after his friend Rudy passed away.

In a 2018 interview, Lil Keed told Fader:

“He ain’t even lived no type of life and it got took away. It opened my eyes up like, I gotta do something different. Can’t go out like that.”

Lil Keed released his debut studio album, Long Live Mexico along with other singles in 2019. His hits include Snake, She Know, and Wavy (Remix), among others. He also performed alongside artists including Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Lil Uzi Verde, and Future.

