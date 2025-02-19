How long have Cassie and Alex Fine been together? Diddy’s ex announces pregnancy as she awaits third child with husband 

Diddy's ex, Cassie Fine, announced on February 19 that she and her husband, Alex Fine, are expecting a third child. The model and singer posted black-and-white pictures of herself with her husband and two daughters, along with a short caption with emojis.

According to a February 19 report by the Mirror, Cassie started dating Alex Fine, a personal trainer, in 2018 after breaking up with Sean "Diddy" Combs the same year. The couple married in September 2019. They have two daughters, Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 4.

Cassie and Alex Fine's relationship timeline

The 147th Preakness hosted by 1/ST - Image via Getty

According to US Magazine, the couple started dating in late 2018 and announced on Instagram in June 2019 that they were expecting their first child. In August 2019, Alex Fine proposed to Cassie Ventura.

In an interview with Vogue in October 2019, she revealed how special she felt that night. Sharing her experience, she said,

"When he got down on one knee, everything just stopped. I felt like I lost my sense of hearing; I just saw his mouth moving, and he said, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night."

Two months after their engagement, the couple tied the knot at an intimate wedding in Malibu, with 14 close friends and family attending. Cassie told Vogue that they went with a simple aesthetic to highlight how "comfortable and content" their relationship is. She said:

"We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic. We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other."

The model and singer was seven months pregnant at the wedding. In December 2019, she gave birth to their first daughter, Frankie. One year later, in December 2020, the couple announced they were expecting again, and in March 2021, their second daughter, Sunny, was born.

After CCTV footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in 2016 was released, Alex Fine penned an open letter

According to the New York Times report dated November 16, 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy the same month, accusing him of physical abuse and s*xual assault.

On May 17, 2024, CNN published exclusive hotel CCTV footage from 2016, where Diddy appeared to assault his then-girlfriend by dragging and kicking her in the Los Angeles hotel corridor. Diddy publicly apologized to Cassie for his behavior on May 19, 2024.

On May 18, 2024, Alex Fine penned an open letter on Instagram, criticizing men who assault women and men who enable and protect such people. He wrote,

"Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect these people aren’t men. As men, violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable; check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the utmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women."

According to the New York Times, in 2023, after Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, he denied the allegations. The next day, they announced they had settled the lawsuit by reaching an agreement. Details of the settlement weren't made public.

