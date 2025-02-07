Who is Chopper? Former Bad Boy rapper accuses Diddy’s son Justin Combs of threatening him over comments about his father

Chopper "Young City", a former member of Sean "Diddy" Combs' rap band Da Band, claimed on The Art of Dialogue podcast on February 2 that Justin Combs had reached out to him after seeing an earlier episode of the podcast released on January 7.

The former Bad Boy rapper told The Art of Dialogue that Diddy's son, Justin, saw the previous month's interview and the allegations made against his father. Justin called him on Instagram and said that he did not appreciate the allegations. Chopper claimed in the interview that he would not hesitate to hit him as he had known him since he was little.

"He called me on Instagram. I picked up and he was like, ‘I don’t appreciate what you doing to my daddy, bruh.’ He was talking gangster to me. I had to let him know I would beat the shit out of lil’ a*s. I seen Justin when he was little boy," he said.

As per Last FM, Chopper Young City was a member of Da Band, a rap group formed by Diddy, which featured on the MTV reality show Making The Band 2. The group was signed under Diddy's label, Bad Boy Entertainment. The group disbanded in 2004, and Chopper became a solo artist.

In last month's interview with The Art of Dialogue, the former Bad Boy rapper shared how he allegedly saw the music mogul with another "powerful" man. He stated:

"I walked in the studio and seen two powerful men doing things that was uncomfortable to my eyes. You can take that how you want it."

What did Chopper Young City say about Diddy in The Art of Dialogue?

Chopper Young City. (Image via Instagram/@chopperyoungcity)

Chopper Young City was part of Da Band with Babs, Ness, Dylan Dilinjah, Freddy P., and Sara Rivers. After the group disbanded in 2004, Chopper was signed as a solo artist under Diddy's Bad Boy South label for some time before leaving and becoming an independent artist.

According to Yahoo News' report, Chopper, whose real name is Kevin Lamont Barnes Jr., was arrested in 2022 for alleged s*x trafficking charges.

In last month's interview with The Art of Dialogue, Chopper revealed how seeing Diddy with another man changed his perception of the music mogul.

"I opened the door, I seen what I seen, and I hurried and slammed the door […] It fucked me up, I’m not gonna lie. I looked at Diddy differently after that. I wasn’t feeling that Bad Boy sh*t no more," he said.

He also claimed the music mogul allegedly threatened fellow Da Band member Freddy P while filming Making the Band 2. Freddy P was seemingly upset and wanted to harm Diddy. The former Bad Boy rapper added:

"Fred wanted to find a knife or something. Fred wanted to poke that boy. I truly believe it."

In the same interview, he also revealed Combs reportedly hated rapper Tupac. The former Bad Boy rapper shared one incident when the music mogul asked him which rappers inspired him, and he answered Tupac. Following his response, Combs did not speak to him for a couple of days.

"That n*gga didn't talk to me for like four f*cking days after. Everything with 'Pac. You couldn't say 'Pac was anything better than Biggie. You can't put them in the same realm or nothing. It was all about Biggie," he said.

Besides the former Bad Boy rapper, producer Lil Rod spoke up against Combs. According to HipHopDX's report on January 10, the producer filed a lawsuit last year accusing Combs of s*xual harassment. Lil Rod also accused the music mogul of reportedly sleeping with Meek Mill, Usher, and producer Stevie J.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback