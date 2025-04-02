How long did Cher date Val Kilmer? Singer pays tribute as Top Gun star passes away at 65

Actor Val Kilmer, known for playing memorable roles in Top Gun, Batman Forever, and The Doors, passed away on April 1, 2025, at age 65. His daughter Mercedes told The New York Times that his death was due to complications from pneumonia.

Before his passing in 2025, Kilmer had successfully recovered from his throat cancer that was diagnosed in 2014. Following the news of his death, several Hollywood celebrities paid homage to the actor, with special respect coming from his past girlfriend Cher.

Cher dated Kilmer during the early 1980s for two years before their romantic relationship ended in 1984. The 13-year age difference between Cher, who was 36, and Kilmer, then 23, created public interest in their relationship. Following their split, Cher kept a strong relationship with Kilmer while she frequently described him positively during media interviews.

Cher poured her tribute to Kilmer soon after learning of his death through social media platforms. Posting on X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of April 2, she wrote:

"VALUS Will miss u, U Were Funny, crazy, pain in the ass, GREAT FRIEND, kids [purple heart emoji] U. BRILLIANT as Mark Twain BRAVE here during ur sickness."

Inside Cher and Val Kilmer's relationship

Cher and Val Kilmer first met at a birthday party in the early 1980s, and their connection quickly grew. In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Cher recalled how they "became friends because we laughed at the same things constantly" before their relationship developed further.

Even after their romance ended, the two remained close. In her Howard Stern Show interview in November 2024, Cher reminisced about their time together, saying:

"I was madly in love with Val Kilmer, and he left... Sometimes, you're only meant to stay with someone so long... Val was really young."

Cher also revealed that she helped care for Kilmer during his cancer battle. In 2021, she described how he spent much of his illness at her home, stating:

"He was brave the whole time. I saw how sick he was."

Through his theater work, Kilmer earned recognition for Citizen Twain that Cher considered as his most remarkable stage achievement of 2012.

Following Val Kilmer's passing, tributes poured in from colleagues and friends. Tom Cruise, who starred alongside Kilmer in Top Gun (1986) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022), expressed his sorrow over the loss, acknowledging Kilmer's immense talent and contribution to the industry, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Director Ron Howard also remembered the late actor, highlighting Kilmer’s "awesome range" in films such as Willow, The Doors, and The Missing.

"His art extended to his poetry, artworks, filmmaking, and simply the way he lived," Howard said in a tribute posted on April 2, 2025.

Additionally, director Francis Ford Coppola and countless fans have honored Kilmer's legacy, recalling his performances and artistic endeavors.

The New York Times obtained the news of Val Kilmer's death from his daughter Mercedes Kilmer, who also revealed he passed away surrounded by family and friends in Los Angeles.

