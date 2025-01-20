"Rest easy pretty girl" - Tributes pour in as internet reacts to rising TikTok star Siyah reportedly passing away

Up-and-coming TikTok star Siyah, better known as @s1yahhh._ on the platform and Instagram, reportedly passed away at the age of 17. Streamer and content creator Messy Maj, aka @messymajj on Instagram, shared the alleged news on the social networking site on January 20.

“#majmobers: Let’s send our condolences and prayers to #Siyah loved ones! She reportedly passed away at the age of 17 from gun violence,” his post was captioned.

Pictures of Siyah accompanied the caption alongside screenshots of two news reports, one from CBS News and the other from loscerritonews.net. The latter read:

“A shooting occurred last night in the parking lot of Los Cerritos Center near Chipotle. The incident took place inside a vehicle that was occupied by multiple persons, likely gang-affiliated. One of the vehicle occupants was shot, possibly by accident: the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening wounds.”

Loscerritosnews.net added,

“The other vehicle occupants have been detained. There are no outstanding suspects. LASD has secured that portion of the parking lot for investigation.”

Meanwhile, the CBS News article confirmed the gunshot victim was a woman. However, her identification remained undisclosed at the time of its publication.

Majj also shared a screengrab of a woman’s Instagram Story claiming it to be @s1yahhh._’s mother which had the picture of the TikToker from her senior year, with the caption:

“RIP Siyah Girl, mommy loves you so much always and forever!!!”

A young man and alleged boyfriend of Siyah who goes by @dylannn1k also mourned the TikToker’s alleged demise on a series of Instagram Stories, as per Majj’s screenshots.

In the wake of this, Messy Majj as well as fans of @s1yahhh._ claimed that she was the one who was reportedly shot and killed, as tributes began pouring in.

For instance, TikTok user @mstooboujiee commented on @s1yahhh._’s last post on the platform by writing:

“I get on TikTok and this the first video on my feed. Rest easy pretty girl.”

A netizen paid her tribute to the rising TikTok star. (Image via TikTok)

Many people joined the conversation and shared their tributes on the platform.

Followers mourn the alleged demise of @s1yahhh._ (Image via TikTok)

More about Siyah in the wake of her alleged demise

On Monday, streamer and podcaster Messy Majj shared a post on Instagram claiming Siyah had allegedly passed away from gun violence.

Along with the CBS News and loscerritosnews.net, he also shared a reel comprising the TikToker’s various moments (images and videos) with the words, “long live Siyah” written on it.

The reel was created by another aspiring TikTok star, @505edits._. and had Rod Wave’s Last Lap playing in the background.

Meanwhile, Messy Majj also shared the screenshots of @s1yahhh._’s alleged boyfriend’s Instagram Stories. @dylannn1k shared back-to-back images with his alleged TikToker girlfriend. In one he wrote,

“I would’ve never imagined I’d never get to see u again u literally mean the world to me. I’m not gon be able to do it without u, like d*mn. There’s no word to express how much love I have for u, like I really wish ts was a dream, u really showed me what love is like.”

He continued:

“I really feel like I met my soulmate, u are my world and forever will be, I love u forever.”

@dylannn1k also mentioned “losing” @s1yahhh._ on his “birthday,” adding he would do anything to “switch spots” with her. He also expressed being badly hurt and missing his alleged late girlfriend.

Notably, Siyah’s Instagram and TikTok accounts have also been filled with tributes.

According to CBS News’ January 18 article headlined, “Woman found shot in car outside of Los Cerritos Center,” a woman was discovered shot inside of a car outside Los Cerritos Center shopping mall in California on Saturday evening, around 7:30 pm local time.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a gun violence incident in that area. When they arrived, they found her “not conscious or breathing.” The woman's condition, identity, and the possible suspect or their motive were all unconfirmed.

Rising TikTok star Siyah had over 149,600 followers on TikTok with more than 6.1 million views. Likewise, she was also popular on Instagram where she had over 21,600 followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback