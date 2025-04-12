How long were Russell and Taylor Armstrong married? RHOBH alum shares details about late husband’s alleged abuse

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong recently talked about her former married life in the preview of the April 14 episode of Investigation Discovery's docuseries Hollywood Demons.

Ad

According to BravoTV, Taylor Armstrong married venture capitalist Russell Armstrong in 2005. The couple separated on July 1, 2011. In August 2011, Russell Armstrong passed away from suicide.

Taylor shared details about her late husband's alleged abuse in Hollywood Demons. She discussed one incident when a couple, who were close to her, noticed their allegedly abusive relationship, claiming that they offered to help her.

"Russell, he left, and this couple, they were very close to me and were very aware of what was going on. The man said, 'We’ll help you get out of this because this is not okay, and we’re really worried for you,'" she said.

Ad

Taylor continued, saying that her late husband had reportedly heard their conversation. He was allegedly upset with the couple and Taylor. She then claimed that Russell threw her in the pool and was physically abusive.

"Well, Russell was hiding around the side of the house and heard everything. He came flying into the backyard. He threw me in the pool. He grabbed the man, knocked all of his teeth out, and he jumped in the pool and he was trying to hold me under the water. I thought he was going to drown me," she said.

Ad

More details on Taylor Armstrong's accusations against her late husband

Peacock's "Queer As Folk" World Premiere Event In Partnership With Outfest's OutFronts Festival - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

According to Page Six's report dated April 11, Taylor Armstrong stated in the docuseries' April 14 episode that once her late husband's sons from his previous relationship visited them. She claimed that she made them pizza, and he allegedly got physically abusive and grabbed her by her throat.

Ad

"Once [Russell’s sons from a previous relationship] were visiting us and I made them a pizza. He came into the house, grabbed me by the throat and put me against the wall. He said, 'If you ever serve my kids a pizza without a vegetable again, I’ll kill you,'" she said.

Ad

Taylor Armstrong also stated that Russell once accused her of adultery while she was in Vegas. When they started arguing, he allegedly struck her in the eye socket and then took her to the hospital.

"[He] said something to the effect of, 'I know you slept with the Chippendales when you were in Vegas.' He continued to push and push, and he would not let up. He raised up, leaned over like this, and punched me. He fractured my orbital floor and so I went to see the doctor, and Russell went with me," she said.

Ad

While talking about Russell Armstrong's suicide in 2011, Taylor Armstrong stated that she never saw it coming, even though he struggled with many things.

"There was a myriad of things that he was very concerned about, but I never thought that he would kill himself. Suicide never crossed my mind," she said.

According to The New York Post's report, the two had a daughter, Kennedy Armstrong, in 2006. Investigation Discovery's docuseries Hollywood Demons is available for streaming on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More