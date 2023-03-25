How did Ludwig Van Beethoven die? DNA hair revelation explored

On Wednesday, March 23, scientists revealed that a genetic DNA test conducted on a strand of Ludwig Van Beethoven's hair has shed light on the legendary composer's potential cause of death.

According to University of Cambridge's biological anthropologist Tristan Begg, Beethoven's DNA indicated that he had a genetic predisposition for liver disease. In the months prior to his demise on March 26, 1827, he was also suffering from hepatitis B.

According to the Smithsonian magazine, the composer was reportedly a heavy drinker. This, paired with his liver disease, may have been the root of the fever, jaundice, and dropsy he complained about in the last months of his life.

While researchers could not confirm his cause of death with certainty, they believe that these factors most likely contributed to Ludwig Van Beethoven's relatively early passing at the age of 56.

Ludwig Van Beethoven suffered a range of health issues

Ludwig Van Beethoven, the infamous deaf music composer, began to experience hearing loss in his mid 20s. CNN reported that throughout his life, he also suffered from gastrointestinal issues and abdominal pain.

In an official statement, biochemist Johannes Krause, from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, outlined the purpose of the study of the composer's DNA.

Krause said:

"Our primary goal was to shed light on Beethoven's health problems, which famously include progressive hearing loss, beginning in his mid- to late-20s and eventually leading to him being functionally deaf by 1818."

The University of Cambridge reported that while the strands of hair did not explain Ludwig Van Beethoven's hearing loss or gastrointestinal issues, they were able to rule out past theories attempting to explain his cause of death.

They noted that it was highly unlikely that he suffered from irritable bowel syndrome, as past researchers have speculated. They also stated that his gastrointestinal issues were unlikely to have been caused by lactose intolerance.

Fox reported that the recent findings also countered a 2007 study which claimed that Ludwig Van Beethoven may have died of lead poisoning. Lead poisoning was supposedly common at the time due to the prevalence of lead-based medical treatments and drinking vessels. However, the researchers claimed that the DNA sample used in that study was not the hair of Beethoven, but rather that of an unknown woman.

As per Science Alert, despite the new findings, researchers still could not determine the cause of Ludwig Van Beethoven's hearing loss. While he suffered from tinnitus in his 20s, researchers said that this did not explain his eventual loss of hearing in higher pitches.

According to CPR, while Beethoven's loss of hearing led to him having to stop live performances, he continued to compose music. Classic FM reported that since he only lost his hearing later in life, his knowledge of music meant that he could still conceptualize new songs

