How many cars does Jay Leno own? TV host suffers burn injuries in steam car burn incident at famed garage 

Jay Leno is being treated for burns to his face at a Los Angeles hospital after he was "sprayed with gas" from a steam car in his Burbank garage. On Saturday, November 12, 2022, the car burst into flames in his garage and burned portions of the comedian's face and hands.

Long-time car aficionado Jay Leno boasts a collection of more than 180 cars. According to George Swift, a mechanic at Leno's garage for 15 years, the comedian "got sprayed with some gas, and it ignited" as he was fixing a steam car.

On Monday, November 14, Leno released a statement saying he was doing okay and would be back on his feet shortly.

Aimee Bennett, Director of Strategic Communications at West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, released a statement confirming that the 72-year-old television legend is currently "in stable condition" and receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

Swift further stated that the TV host "never lost consciousness" and added that Leno is a "tough guy," has been in good spirits, and is going to be fine as he's getting the best care at the burn center.

The comedian was supposed to perform at a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, but he canceled due to a medical emergency.

Jay Leno has only sold one car in thirty years

Jay Leno is notably an avid collector of automobiles. He worked as a mechanic while trying to break through as a stand-up comedian. His Big Dog Garage in Burbank, California, houses his current collection of more than 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which is constantly growing because he hardly ever sells them.

Leno still owns his first car, a Buick Roadmaster bought in 1972, which he still drives occasionally. He bought the property that serves as his garage in 1991. The property, 17,000 square feet at the time, has since been expanded to 122,000 sq ft to keep up with his collection.

In the past 30 years, Leno has only sold one model from his collection, a Tesla Model S, that he auctioned off on Bring A Trailer.

A diverse range of vehicles can be found in his garage, from cutting-edge supercars to American classics. He owns cars that run on steam, turbines, supercars, muscle and race cars, and even service trucks. He owns some of the world's most sought-after models of Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, and McLaren.

In 2015, the talk show host began his CNBC series called Jay Leno's Garage, which has seen guests such as Joe Biden, James Marsden, and Kelly Clarkson, among others.

In the show, he chats with fellow connoisseurs about their favorite rides while also displaying his prized collection of cars, motorcycles, and all-terrain vehicles, which includes an EcoJet designed by Leno himself.

Jay Leno might have an expensive hobby, but he has the funds to back it up. According to various reports, his net worth is estimated to be around $450 million, with an annual income of $10 to $15 million.

His car collection was valued at $52 million as of July 2022 by the DuPont Registry, only 8.65% of his total net worth. This figure appears to be very conservative, given that his 12 most expensive cars are estimated to be worth more than $40 million.

Presently, the most expensive cars in his collection are a McLaren F1 and a 1934 Duesenberg Walker Coupe, with estimated prices of $12 million and $20 million, respectively.

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno was one of America's most-watched late-night TV shows, with approximately 4.8 million viewers tuning in for five days of the week. Leno left in 2009 and was replaced by Conan O'Brien.

The Emmy-winning talk show host started Jay Leno's Garage in 2015 after he departed from The Tonight Show and started hosting the revival of the game show, You Bet Your Life, in 2021.

