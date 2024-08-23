How many children does Aspyn Ovard have? Kids' names explored as YouTuber addresses divorce from husband, Parker Ferris

YouTube star Aspyn Ovard took to social media on August 22, 2024, to announce her divorce from her husband, Parker Ferris. The former filed for divorce on April 1, the day she announced the birth of the duo’s third child on social media. The two had not released a public statement together regarding the separation at the time of writing this article.

On August 22, Ovard shared a TikTok video of herself holding her newborn daughter, whose name remained unknown at the time of writing this article. While taking part in the “very demure, very mindful” internet trend, the social media personality revealed:

“You see how I don’t talk about my divorce online? Very demure, very mindful. You see how I considered my children and how it would affect them to have their family’s personal information shared all over the internet? Very smart, very good mom.”

The 28-year-old then explained that she will “continue to stay unbothered and not share anything to protect my peace.” She added, “very cutesy, very peaceful.”

Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris were granted a motion by a Salt Lake City, Utah judge to halt their divorce proceedings on April 17 as per legal documents. The filings also revealed that the divorce was in pending until “the outcome of settlement negotiations” were decided.

For those uninitiated, the to-be divorced couple are parents to daughters Cove and Lola, who are four and two years old, respectively. The name of their third child is yet to be announced, as mentioned above.

Aspyn Ovard continues to post regularly on TikTok following divorce announcement

As the divorce news was delivered to followers, the lifestyle content creator continued to share updates about motherhood on the video-sharing platform. In one of the videos, fans could see a pregnant Ovard pointing towards her belly and saying, “My friend’s in there.”

In the video, Ferris was seen wearing his wedding band. However, Ovard was seen without it throughout the clips she posted about her birth experience.

In a video uploaded on July 17, Aspyn Ovard stated that she was moving from her Salt Lake City residence to her California home. The fashion blogger told followers that she was:

“waiting to move here for literally years now.”

She claimed in the video that was released prior to the divorce announcement, that the family planned to move back and forth. However, she noted in the end that she had “no desire to go back to Salt Lake.”

News of the couple’s divorce made headlines in May. However, neither party had discussed the same with followers. Meanwhile, the YouTuber continued to speak about her postpartum recovery process.

On April 22, following the couple’s divorce filing, Ovard and Ferris appeared in a TikTok video together where they went on a “family date” to a nearby Swig. In the video, Ferris said:

“It was like, if you didn’t have plans on a Friday or Saturday night, you’d go to Swig and you’d run into other friends.”

Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris tied the knot in 2016 in St. George, Utah.

