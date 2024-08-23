Rick Steves net worth: Fortune explored as travel writer reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Travel writer Rick Steves recently confirmed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The 69-year-old has gained recognition over the years as the host of various travel shows and his net worth currently stands at $15 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Steves posted a statement through his official page on X to announce the diagnosis on August 22, 2024. He started by saying that the cancer had not spread and he would go for surgery in the upcoming days. He added,

"My doctor's fine with me filming two new shows in France for the next three weeks, returning home to Edmonds by mid-September. I'll likely get my surgery in late September, be laid up for a month, and – God willing – be cancer-free and back at it by the end of October."

Rick Steves additionally expressed gratitude towards everyone who has supported him in this phase, including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle. He said that he had already been at the hospital for a night and the experience was like an adventure. Steves continued,

"I expect to take home some delightful, if intangible, souvenirs like: appreciating and seeing a vibrancy in the little things; appreciating the goodness in people and the treasure of friends and family; being wowed by modern medicine and the army of amazing, smart, and dedicated people that make it possible; appreciating what a blessing life, health, and this world to enjoy is."

Steves wrote in the end that he is waiting to enjoy more traveling experiences alongside collaborations in the next few years and would keep on posting updates.

Rick Steves has had a successful career as a writer

Also known as Richard John Steves Jr., his career dates back to the time when he was around 20 years old. He slowly became an expert in traveling and also started writing many books, making him a popular face among the public. These also helped him to become the owner of distinct assets.

Rick Steves donated an apartment complex worth $4 million to the YCWA, also known as the Seattle Young Women's Christian Association in 2017, which helped to provide houses to those who did not have any place to stay in. He later donated $50,000 to the nonprofit organization, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

He is popular for being associated with organizations like the Luther Institute. The Barstow, California, also addressed his success in an interview with Columns magazine in 2010 and said,

"I like to embrace the truth. If you're successful and affluent and free, you should be able to embrace the truth without regard to how it affects your business."

Rick Steves also addressed the reasons for speaking up to bring a change in marijuana laws, saying that they are important and others cannot do the same. He continued by saying,

"I know a lot of people who smoke a little pot now and then. Should you lock them up? No. Poor and black people get locked up, not rich white people."

Rick has written multiple books, including Europe 101: History and Art for Travelers and Postcards from Europe. He also had a successful career in the world of radio and even launched a mobile application called Rick Steves' Audio Europe.

Steves is the owner of a production company called Back Door Productions, which has produced his shows, including Travel with Rick Steves. His self-titled documentary series has aired for 11 seasons until now and it covers him visiting different places in Europe alongside recording the same.

