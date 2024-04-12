BTS’ Taehyung shares latest life updates about his body weight, SDT training, and more with new pictures on Instagram and Weverse

BTS sensation Kim Taehyung aka V came online on Instagram after a long time and shared his latest pictures on April 12, 2024. The Love Me Again singer-songwriter has been serving in the South Korean military since December 2023 and is part of the Special Forces division—2nd Military Police Unit—for a period of 18 months as part of the country's mandatory regime.

In the first image, the vocalist was seen holding a four-leaf clover and the caption spoke about how he is doing well at the military camp and wearing cool clothes. He further mentioned that he currently weighs 75 kilos, 15 kilos more than when he enlisted. Taehyung wrote:

"How are you all? I work out healthy and wear cool clothes. Great training and doing great! I came out for a short break and had a great time with friends talking about army after a long time. I'm 75kg now from a hard workout. My troopers are feeling so good I have to work harder I will🔥 bye🙌" (as auto-translated by Instagram)

BTS' Taehyung shares new updates about his life on his Instagram story. (Images via Instagram/@thv)

BTS' Taehyung shares a backless picture with scar marks

Among the series of pictures that the Love Me Again singer-songwriter shared on both Instagram and Weverse, one displayed his bare back. As the picture gained traction on social media, several former soldiers came forward to relate how they had suffered similar injuries.

The marks on Taehyung's marks could possibly be from the rappelling training or due to carrying heavy military gear on his back while climbing a mountain.

Meanwhile, Taehyung shared three more photos on his Instagram stories. One of them showed him wearing a casual yellow T-shirt and jeans and squatting in front of a mirror as he took a selfie.

Another image showed the Slow Dancing singer-songwriter wearing a black t-shirt with a typography of the word "AMAZING" over it. A third image showed Taehyung donning the SDT uniform with a proud smile.

A brief peek into what Korean military training entails

It is well-known that in addition to routine physical and psychological testing, Special Duty Team (SDT) soldiers for these brigades get trained in highly skilled weapon handling and parachute training. The Special Forces Brigades are under the direction of the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) Special Warfare Command (ROK-SWC), which is home to the SDT—Special Duty Team.

These brigades' main responsibilities include direct action, special reconnaissance, unconventional warfare, guerilla warfare, intelligence gathering in enemy territory, and completing unique tasks.

A part of this intensive training is rappelling, which is basically ropes and specialized equipment being used in the military to enable a monitored drop from a height. The term abseiling, which translates from German to mean "to rope down," is another name for it. Special forces can achieve safe access to secure locations free from gunfire by rappelling.

In other news, V digitally released his solo single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024, which climbed to the top spot on YouTube's Global Top Music Videos chart on the day of release.