How many children does Helen George have? Actress announces split from Jack Ashton after seven years of relationship

Actress Helen George recently announced that she parted ways with her partner, Jack Ashton. They have been together for seven years, and the news of their separation has left people in shock. Notably, they are the parents of two children: Wren Ivy and Lark.

The Call the Midwife actress issued a statement to The Mirror about the separation in which she said,

"Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

Helen George and Jack Ashton met during the shoot in 2015, when they were working on BBC One's Call the Midwife. In 2012, Helen started playing the role of Trixie Franklin in the show, and two years later, in 2014, Jack Ashton joined the show as vicar Tom Hereward.

Helen George and Jack Ashton's split is reportedly a mutual decision

The Mirror reported that a source told them that Helen and Jack arrived at a mutual decision to part ways and that no third person is involved in this.

The source said,

"Helen and Jack’s decision to end their relationship has been amicable, and no one else is involved. They have just grown apart as a couple. Until now, only their closest friends and family have known what is going on, but in recent weeks it has been shared more widely."

The source further told the Mirror,

"They are both incredibly committed to working together to be the best parents they can for their two daughters."

Helen and Jack Ashton started dating in 2016

Helen George was earlier married to Oliver Boot. After she parted ways with him in 2015, she started seeing Jack Ashton in 2016. She met Jack on the sets of Call the Midwife.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Wren, in 2017, and then their second daughter, Lark, in 2021.

For the unversed, Helen George is an actress known for her work in television and theater. She was born on June 19, 1984, in Winchester, Hampshire, England. George gained prominence for her role as Trixie Franklin in the popular BBC television drama series Call the Midwife, which she has been a part of since its inception in 2012.

Her portrayal of Trixie Franklin, a midwife in the 1950s and 1960s, has earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following. George has also appeared in other television shows such as Red Dwarf, Hotel Babylon, and Doctors. Apart from her television work, she has performed on stage in productions such as The Woman in White and After Miss Julie.