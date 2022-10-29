Singer, songwriter, and pianist Jerry Lee Lewis recently passed away on October 28 at the age of 87. His publicist revealed that he died from natural causes at his residence in Desoto County, Mississippi, and that his wife Judith was by his side when he breathed his last.

According to Forbes, Jerry was unable to attend the induction ceremony of the Country Music Hall of Fame on October 16 as he was too ill with the flu. He suffered a minor stroke in 2019. However, there is no confirmation on whether these health issues were the cause of his death.

Two days before his demise, TMZ reported that he had died, which was eventually revealed to be fake news, and the news outlet apologized for the error. According to TMZ, an unidentified individual claiming to be Jerry’s representative gave them misleading information.

Jerry was also known as the Killer and his fans knew him for his hit singles like Great Balls of Fire, Breathless, High School Confidential, Another Place, Another Time, To Make Love Sweeter for You, There Must Be More to Love Than This, Me and Bobby McGee and more.

Lewis is survived by his wife Judith Coghlan Lewis, children Jerry Lee Lewis III, Ronnie Lewis, Phoebe Lewis, and Lori Lancaster, sister Linda Gail Lewis, cousin Swaggart, and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Jerry Lee Lewis was a father to six children

Jerry Lee Lewis had six children from multiple partners

Although Jerry Lee Lewis gained recognition all these years as a popular face in the music industry, his personal life was also a topic of discussion. He was a father of six children from multiple partners. He first tied the knot with Dorothy Barton at the age of 16 and they were together from 1952 to 1953.

He married Jane Mitchum in September 1953 and they divorced in October 1957. They were parents to two children – Jerry Lee Lewis Jr., born in 1954 and Ronnie Guy Lewis, born in 1956. Jerry Lee Lewis Jr. died in 1973 at the age of 19 following an accident where his jeep overturned.

Lewis then married author Myra Gale Brown in December 1957 and the marriage became a headline at the time since Myra was only 13 years old. Brown filed for divorce in 1970 for reasons of adultery and abuse and claimed to be a victim of physical and mental abuse.

Jerry and Myra had two children – Steve Allan Lewis, born in 1959, and Phoebe Allan Lewis, born in 1963. Steve died at the age of three from drowning in a swimming pool.

Phoebe decided to build her career in music and appeared in the 2004 movie Benji: Off the Leash! TMZ reported that Jerry filed a lawsuit against Phoebe in 2017 for reportedly giving him drugs.

Lewis exchanged vows with Jaren Elizabeth Gunn Pate in October 1971. Jaren died in 1982 at her friend’s residence where she drowned in a swimming pool. The incident happened a few weeks before her divorce from Jerry.

They had a daughter, Lori Lee Lewis, born in 1972. Jerry then married Shawn Stephens in June 1983 and they stayed together until Shawn’s death from a methadone overdose in August 1983.

He then welcomed a son, Jerry Lee Lewis III, in 1987 with his sixth wife, Kerrie McCarver. Jerry and Kerrie remained together from April 1984 to June 2005. The youngest son is currently active on social media.

Jerry then married Judith Lewis in March 2012.

