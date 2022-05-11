How many children do Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail have? Relationship explored as actress announces pregnancy with third child

Michelle Williams is expecting her third child with her husband, Thomas Kail, as she announced her pregnancy. The couple married in 2020 and had a son named Hart, born that year.

Williams has a 16-year-old daughter Matilda with her late former partner Heath Ledger, this would be her third child.

She said:

“It’s totally joyous, as the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want, again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Williams gave birth to Hart during the lockdown, and she says that having a young child has helped her put the pandemic's dark headlines into perspective.

How long have Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail been together?

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail surprised everyone when they announced they were engaged and expecting their first child together in December 2019.

After getting engaged in the fall of 2019, Michelle and Thomas, a director, married quietly in March 2020. They met while shooting the Fosse/Verdon miniseries, where he was the director, and she was the lead.

Williams said:

"The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life."

Michelle was previously married to Heath Ledger, who died in 2007 at 28. They had a daughter named Matilda in October 2005.

Michelle later dated actors Jason Segal and Spike Jonze before marrying musician Phil Elverum in July 2018. The couple called it quits less than a year later, divorcing in April 2019.

Williams previously discussed the ups and downs of single parenthood, saying that raising a child alone was "frightening" at times. "I never stopped believing in love. 'Your dad loved me before anyone thought I was talented, pretty, or dressed nicely,' I always told Matilda.

"I wondered if I could work while pregnant, but I'm too exhausted."

Williams has a packed schedule for 2022. In addition to Showing Up, which A24 will release later this year, she will co-star in Steven Spielberg's autobiographical coming-of-age film The Fabelmans. She'll be playing a character based on the director's mother. Williams intends to take a break after that until the baby is born.

Edited by Suchitra