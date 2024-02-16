A shooting incident in the Bronx Subway in New York has left one dead and five injured. On Monday, February 12, a fight broke out between two groups of teenagers that occurred on the platform at the Mount Eden Avenue station, leading to the death of Obed Beltran-Sanchez, 35, a Mexican laborer, as per the New York Times.

Witnesses quickly alerted the police at around 4:35 pm, with several people fleeing the scene upon hearing gunshots, as per the New York Police Department. The NYPD chief, Michael Kemper, said:

“We don’t believe this was a random shooting. We don’t believe this was just an individual shooting indiscriminately onto a train. We believe this shooting all stemmed from a dispute between two groups that started on a train."

As per CBS, a 16-year-old is now charged with murder. Police have also apprehended a 14-year-old who was shot in the incident, which they believe was gang-related.

More details revealed about the Bronx subway shooting

Following the deadly shooting at the Bronx station in New York, the police were left puzzled. Witnesses stated that the teen firing the shots fled from the scene. At the time of the initial investigation, they claimed that the shooter was wearing a red jacket and a ski mask.

Assuring that the department was working hard to solve the Bronx subway shooting case and make arrests, the NYPD released a statement and claimed that they were questioning the witnesses so that swift action could be taken against the shooter.

On Thursday, February 15, the case saw development as a teenager was arrested in connection with the subway shooting. Langel Jones, 16, was detained while leaving an apartment in the Highbridge district of the Bronx.

Another 14-year-old boy, whose identity has not been disclosed, was arrested in connection with a previous shooting incident on January 15, 2024, which authorities say triggered the Bronx shooting that injured persons ranging in age from 14 to 71.

Janno Lieber, the CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, released a statement on Monday and called the incident “unacceptable.” He also added,

“New York’s heart break. New York’s heart breaks when people are headed home, and kids who are coming home for school to do their homework, are subjected to random acts of violence, like what occurred here late this afternoon.”

Speaking about Mr. Beltran-Sanchez, who was shot in the chest, Joseph Kenny, the chief of detectives, said on Thursday,

“He was just a gentleman riding a train that heard a commotion and made the mistake of looking out on the platform to see what was going on. Here’s a man just going about his business trying to make his way in life and makes the mistake of being curious.”

He further added,

“It’s heartbreaking to see the video of him dying as people are walking past him. No one rendered aid.”

Apart from questioning witnesses, the police are reviewing the Bronx subway CCTV footage to gather more information about additional suspects. Meanwhile, the incident has left social media users in a state of shock, with many expressing their outrage and pressuring the government and the NYPD for swift measures.

