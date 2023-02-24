How many kids does Boosie have? Rapper slammed for revealing his family won't accept daughter Poison Ivy being gay

Torence Ivy Hatch, aka Boosie BadAzz, is facing fury from netizens after he remarked that his family won't accept his daughter, Iviona Hatch, being gay, in an interview vladtv on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The interview comes after his daughter, Iviona, who is also an accomplished rapper and goes by the name Poison Ivy, publicly introduced her girlfriend on an Instagram post featuring the couple, with the caption:

"Endlessly in love with you."

Netizens were disappointed with the remarks made by the 40-year-old rapper, who is a parent to eight children. The Set It Off singer explained that he loved his 22-year-old daughter and accepted her. However, he added that coming from a conservative Southern Baptist family, he knows "it won't be accepted." He stated:

"I don’t want to think anyone in my family to think it’s okay."

"Picking and choosing when you wanna be religious": Boosie slammed online for hypocritical comments

Internet users were left unimpressed by Boosie's statements. They called him insufferable and ignorant.

Many even mocked the rapper for previously making homophobic remarks. Netizens criticized him for being religious only when it served his benefit. User @hesogroovy._ commented:

thong song enthusiast. @thePLAINESTjane ..since when did Boosie become religious?? His daughter comes out as gay and now all of a sudden he’s RELIGIOUS and uses that to shun her lifestyle?! ..since when did Boosie become religious?? His daughter comes out as gay and now all of a sudden he’s RELIGIOUS and uses that to shun her lifestyle?! https://t.co/yC7wYqBjMn

kitty @sydddd__ Boosie not supporting his daughter being gay when he made the masterpiece called “they dykin” is crazyyy Boosie not supporting his daughter being gay when he made the masterpiece called “they dykin” is crazyyy

🦋🧚🏾‍♀️ @xWBriaaa_ Boosie not accepting his daughter being gay is crazy. Talking about his family religious ? Lol mfs sin day in and day out but wanna not accept a certain sin.. PICKY AND CHOOSY! like at least she’s being loved and able to love why do you care so much she like girls and she’s 22 Boosie not accepting his daughter being gay is crazy. Talking about his family religious ? Lol mfs sin day in and day out but wanna not accept a certain sin.. PICKY AND CHOOSY! like at least she’s being loved and able to love why do you care so much she like girls and she’s 22

Taylor Grace @taylorgraceew If I was boosie daughter I’d call him every hour on the hour and just blast they dykin through the phone If I was boosie daughter I’d call him every hour on the hour and just blast they dykin through the phone

Who is Boosie?

The American rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was a part of the hip-hop collective Concentration Camp in the early 1990s. By 2000 he left the group to pursue his solo career, releasing his debut album Youngest of da Camp.

He is one of the most prominent rappers from the South, boasting a career of almost thirty years. He has released thirteen solo albums, seven collaborative albums, and forty-four mixtapes. The rapper is known for his songs Set it off, Wipe Me Down, and Mind of a Maniac.

Boosie has come under public scrutiny in the past for making homophobic and crude remarks about Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter Zaya.

he/him @looserappussy Why do you guys keep saying “How come Boosie say all this stuff about Lil Nas X but his daughter is gay / a stud” he literally said on breakfast club he wouldn’t attend or support his daughters marriage to a girl. He’s homophobic both ways. Why do you guys keep saying “How come Boosie say all this stuff about Lil Nas X but his daughter is gay / a stud” he literally said on breakfast club he wouldn’t attend or support his daughters marriage to a girl. He’s homophobic both ways. https://t.co/XPqtRjFpm6

In an interview with Breakfast Club, Boosie had previously commented that he loved his daughter but would not support her marriage. He reasoned that as a parent, he had a right to do so.

Adding to his comments, the 40-year-old admitted that his daughter never opened up to him about her relationships and personal life owing to his opinions about the LGBTQ+ community. He added that he found out about Poison Ivy's preferences through social media.

Boosie has made no further comments.

