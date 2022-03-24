How many kids does Jessica Simpson have? All about her family as she celebrates daughter's birthday with a Barbie-themed party

Jessica Simpson went extravagant with her youngest daughter's birthday party on March 19. Taking to Instagram last Tuesday, the singer shared a carousel of photos from the Barbie Dream House-themed party thrown in honor of three-year-old Birdie Mae.

Giving shoutouts to the event organizing brands that helped arrange the party, Simpson, who spent a fortune on the function, wrote in one of her Instagram posts:

"Birdie is everyone’s favorite person, the magic she spreads feels like a bucket of glitter to anyone and everyone... Not a soul loves life more than Birdie and I am blessed to be her mother!"

As per the Instagram stories shared by Simpson, the party featured a great deal of lavish decorations, including rainbow balloon arcs that were put together by Balloon and Paper and a golden mannequin dressed up in flowers from XO Bloom.

Jessica Simpson and her family were also seen posing in front of an intricate Barbie-playhouse themed cake that was completed by a home baker named Claritza, a desert shop called Easter Chocolate, and a cotton candy company titled Twisted for Sugar.

The balloon arcs and cake (Image via @jessicasimpson/Instagram)

Stories posted by Simpson showcased snacks from the Italian eatery Buca di Beppo, a "Birdie" engraved candy station, a tutu changing station, and an arts and crafts table assembled by Little Artist Party.

Decorations at Birdie's birthday party (Image via @jessicasimpson/Instagram)

Among other things, there were a name-bracelet-making station, a station full of birthday cake-flavored popcorn, and colorful icy drinks dispensers at a tutu-decorated beverage counter.

Other decorations at the party (Image via @jessicasimpson/Instagram)

While little Birdie sported a light pink dress with a pink and purple tulle skirt and fairy wings attached to the back, Jessica Simpson was clad in a pink minidress that she wore under a hot pink blazer.

Simpson's older daughter was seen wearing a white crop top with a pair of denim shorts. Her son Ace sported a more casual look with a black tee, blue shorts and a cap. Simpson's husband Eric Johnson, on the other hand, donned a multi-color button-down shirt and an orange baseball cap.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are proud parents to three children

Simpson, 41, married her husband and former footballer Eric Johnson, 42, in 2014. The couple were first linked in July 2010 after being photographed together in Jacksonville, Florida.

They reportedly started dating each other in early 2010, back when Johnson was still legally married to stylist Keri D’Angelo. Months after dating, Johnson finally popped the question in November 2010 and the singer said "yes."

Simpson and Johnson welcomed their first daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson, in 2012. While Maxwell is Johnson’s middle name and his grandmother’s surname, Drew is the maiden name of Simpson's mother.

The following year, Simpson gave birth to the couple's second child and only son, Ace Knute. Keeping up with the tradition of paying tribute to older family members, Ace gets his middle name from Johnson’s Swedish paternal grandfather, Knute Johnson.

The pair's last child, daughter Birdie Mae, was born in 2019. Jessica Simpson was previously married to 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006. Both Simpson and Johnson have no children from their former marriages.

Edited by Prem Deshpande