How many kids does Kodak Black share with Maranda Johnson? Rapper’s ex files new motion over child support

According to a February 18 report by TMZ Hip Hop, Kodak Black's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, Maranda Johnson, is asking for more child support. The rapper's attorney, Bradford Cohen, told the media outlet that Johnson filed for it last week in Broward County, Florida.

According to Yahoo's report, with Maranda Johnson, Kodak Black has two kids, one daughter and one son. She gave birth to their daughter, Queen Yuri, on January 22, 2022, and their son, Prince, was born on February 27, 2024.

The rapper has five children with Maranda Johnson, Jammiah "Maya" Broomfield, Daijanae Ward, and another woman.

Maranda Johnson files for more child support after fight with Kodak Black's other baby mother

Kodak Black with his daughter Queen Yuri. [Image via Instagram/@kodakblack]

According to TMZ's February 7 report, the rapper allegedly brought his ex-partners to his child's birthday party. Two women argued and started fighting, with one trying to fight the rapper three times until her brother stepped in.

TMZ accessed the body cam footage of the police officers who were called to the spot. The rapper's name was mentioned multiple times in the acquired footage, but he couldn't be seen. Sources close to Kodak Black told the media outlet that the rapper was not at the party, and he did not bring the mothers of his kids there.

According to the rapper's attorney, Bradford Cohen, the increase in child support is influenced by animosity, as Johnson demands more support since she has two children with the rapper. According to Yahoo's report dated February 19, the rapper financially supports his five kids equally.

Earlier this month Kodak Black went viral on X after a clip of him sitting on the road eating chicken went viral

On February 10, a clip surfaced on social media where the rapper can be seen sitting on the road eating chicken while acting seemingly ill. Kanye West responded to the clip saying,

"I’m coming to Miami right now. I’m going to go get my brother now. Let’s pray for him."

On February 15, the rapper addressed the viral clip in an Instagram story and repeatedly asked netizens to leave him alone. He asked the netizens why they kept posting and talking about him. He said:

"If I'm crazy or r***rded or a junkie or whatever the f*ck, why the f*ck ain't y'all leave me alone? Why nobody leave me alone? Why y'all got to keep posting me and talking about me? Leave me the f*ck alone, right? Y'all crazy rappers be. But then it's like, when people see me in person by myself, they're my biggest fan. Oh, okay."

The rapper also requested people to stop being prejudiced. He said,

"Cause when I look at other little rappers' sh*t, damn, this n*gga look like he high or whatever the f*ck, he ain't prejudiced, so stop being prejudiced. 'Cause like, when I'm on my bullsh*t, that ain't for y'all to know or see. Anyway, I don't give a f*ck."

Kodak Black released two singles, Single Again and Cluck, on February 14. His last album, Gift for the Streets, was released in December 2024.

