How many siblings does El DeBarge have? Matriach of famous family passes away aged 88

Well-known gospel singer and El DeBarge's mother, Etterlene, passed away on February 16, 2024, at the age of 88. As per The Blast, the cause of death has not been disclosed except that she died in her sleep at the nursing home, Berkley Post-Acute. She was reportedly struggling with dementia and illness, but it remains unknown if these factors directly contributed to her demise.

El has nine siblings, and all of them were born to Etterlene. Her daughter Bunny shared the news of her passing on Instagram with a statement:

"My mom is gone!!! She's in a better place!!"

Bunny further shared a video of her mother, expressing that she is in a place where she can "see her king." She revealed that her mother passed away on Friday at 7:40 in the morning. Tributes from Etterlene's fans flooded the comment sections of both posts.

El DeBarge was born to a huge family: Siblings and other details explored

El DeBarge, known for his successful musical career, hails from a family deeply rooted in the music industry. Etterlene, as mentioned earlier, was his mother, while his father, Robert Louis DeBarge Sr., had a background in the military.

Together, Etterlene and Robert raised ten children, many of whom have made significant contributions to the music industry. Several of El's siblings have pursued music careers, with some venturing into solo endeavors.

Among the ten children, Bobby tragically passed away from HIV/AIDS in 1995, while Tommy succumbed to liver and kidney failure in 2021, as reported by Oldest. Both brothers were members of the band Switch, and Bobby’s struggle with addiction garnered significant media attention.

El has released five albums so far in his solo career, with his latest album dating back to 2010. Meanwhile, Bunny has released one album and has contributed as a singer to the albums released by the musical recording group DeBarge.

Another sibling, Chico, has made notable contributions to the music scene with several singles, such as Rainy Night and Love Still Good. The rest of the siblings, including Carol, Darryl, James, Mark, and Randy, have been integral members of their family band, contributing to the albums released throughout their careers.

Etterlene DeBarge and her career explained in brief

According to the Daily Mail, Etterlene DeBarge and her family have been residing in Michigan since the 1970s. In 1953, she married Robert, and although they divorced in 1974, they had ten children together. Her second marriage was to George Rodriguez, but they did not have any children.

She wrote a book titled Other Side of the Pain. In 1979, seven of Etterlene's kids formed a musical group. The group remained active for ten years, and their last album, Bad Boys, featured nine singles.

In 1981, the group released their self-titled debut album, followed by two more albums in 1982 and 1983. They gained recognition for their fourth album, Rhythm of the Night, which remained at the top of the charts. They even released a few compilation albums in their career.