How many tattoos did Pete Davidson have? SNL star opens up about the painful process of burning off his tattoos

Pete Davidson has revealed that he once had around 200 tattoos, as stated by People on January 31, 2025, but he is now undergoing a painful tattoo removal process.

While promoting his upcoming film Dog Man on Today on January 31, Davidson explained that getting sober made him reconsider his tattoos.

"I got sober and I saw myself in the mirror and I was like, 'Nah. Who that?' I was like, 'I got to change it up a little bit,'" he said.

Davidson also pulled up his sleeve to show his fading ink, warning viewers about the long and painful removal process.

"It's pretty terrible, so if anybody out there is watching and thinking about getting a tattoo, make sure you really want to get it," he advised. "It's pretty gone."

On The Tonight Show on January 30, he reiterated his stance, telling Jimmy Fallon, "I've been burning them off. They're almost gone."

Davidson described the tattoo removal process as extremely painful, explaining that it involves burning off a layer of skin, followed by a healing period of six to eight weeks without sun exposure. He noted that the procedure must be repeated multiple times, humorously advising people to reconsider getting tattoos inspired by Game of Thrones.

Pete Davidson reflects on tattoo removal, SNL journey, and career growth

Pete Davidson once had around 200 tattoos, many of which reflected different phases of his life. "Yeah, I was sad boy," he joked, adding,

"It was a weird time. Everybody was getting tattoos, like, five years ago. Do you remember that? Post Malone was like, 'always tired' and I was like, 'Yeah, me too dude. I'm exhausted,'" referencing the rapper's under-eye tattoo.

Pete Davidson first announced his tattoo removal plans in 2020 and later confirmed the decision in 2021 during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. At the time, Davidson cited his film career as a major factor behind the choice.

Davidson admitted that he never expected to have an acting career but has grown to love it. He explained that covering his tattoos for film roles requires arriving on set about three hours early, noting that tattoos are not as common in movies.

On October 23, 2024, Pete Davidson attended a preview of The Room at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. He posed with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, showcasing his arms with noticeably faded tattoos.

While on The Tonight Show, Pete Davidson also discussed Peacock's new docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, celebrating 50 years of Saturday Night Live. He shared how Bill Hader played a key role in helping him land a spot on the show.

"He got me in," Davidson told Fallon. "And then I auditioned, did standup, and somehow got it."

Pete Davidson was a cast member on SNL from 2014 to 2022. In the docuseries, he opened up about his early struggles on the show and admitted to feeling out of place.

"After my first year, I actually called for a meeting with Lorne [Michaels]. I was like, 'Please fire me.' I was like, 'I don't belong here. Everybody here is so talented and they don't want to be my friend.' I was a child."

Michaels reassured Davidson that it takes three to four years to adjust to SNL and that the initial years would be challenging. Looking back, Pete Davidson admitted that Michaels was right.

Pete Davidson remains focused on his career, with his upcoming movie Dog Man generating buzz. He also continues his stand-up comedy performances and television appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback