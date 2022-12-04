How much is 33 months in years? UK rapper Pa Salieu jailed over mass brawl

Singer and rapper Pa Salieu has been found guilty of being involved in a brawl in 2018. Salieu was reported to be a member of a group that attacked an individual named Bobby in an incident that also led to the death of Salieu’s friend and singer Neville Staple.

Salieu has been ordered to be jailed for 33 months, which adds up to 2 years and 9 months. While delivering the verdict, Judge Peter Cooke noted that Salieu’s life has gone through a tough phase due to legal problems, but always offered help whenever someone needed it. The judge added:

“Those are factors that speak well of you and must be taken into account in your favor. I want you to focus on getting your life back on track and make the most of your talents, which I trust you will be able to do.”

AT @_annatx Pa Salieu sentenced to 33 months???? What a waste omg Pa Salieu sentenced to 33 months???? What a waste omg

MADRINA 🌸 @therealmadrina Pa Salieu got sentenced to 33 months in jail for self defence ? What the actual hell Pa Salieu got sentenced to 33 months in jail for self defence ? What the actual hell

Pa Salieu was accused of possessing a bottle as a weapon

During Pa Salieu’s recent sentencing, he was accused of violent disorder and possessing a bottle as a weapon during the brawl. The incident took place at a bar and although his friend was murdered, the case is currently under investigation.

The charges of violent disorder were dropped earlier this year but he attacked another man following the fight due to which the same charges were imposed on him again.

Pa Salieu attacked Bobby with a tree branch and he threw a bottle aimed at him (image via Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)

According to the surveillance footage, a group of men ran after 23-year-old Bobby. During the trial, the prosecutor stated that Salieu tossed a bottle at Bobby and attacked him with a tree branch. Bobby was hospitalized and managed to survive the incident.

Pa Salieu claimed that he used the bottle in defense but Judge Peter Cooke denied the same. Salieu’s attorney Jonathan Woodcock requested a suspended sentence.

The case impacted Salieu's career as he was unable to fly to other countries, leading to the cancelation of his performances.

Pa Salieu is well-known for his hit singles

Also known as Pa Salieu Gaye, he spent his childhood at The Gambia and Hillfields. He began rapping in 2017 and later gained recognition for his single, Frontline, which was released in 2020.

He is popular for his music videos and has done most of his music-related work at a friend’s studio. He is currently signed to Warner Records and his song Frontline has been continuously streamed on various platforms.

Apart from his tracks, the 25-year-old is known for his collaborations with other artists including SL, Backroad Gee, and Ambush. He performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year and has also been named one of the best artists by several publications in recent times.

