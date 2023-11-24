How much are tickets to Eurovision 2024? Dates, tickets, location, & all you need to know

The Eurovision Song Contest in 2024 is set to be hosted in Malmö, a picturesque city on the southern coast of Sweden, which won the opportunity to host the contest. The competition for 2023 was held in Liverpool, UK. It is worth noting that the UK stepped in as the host for 2022 instead of Ukraine as the latter was involved in a conflict with Russia at the time.

This year's competition was won by Swedish star Loreen with her mesmerizing song Tattoo. Loreen, a native of Stockholm, is the second-ever contestant to clinch the Eurovision crown twice, her first triumph dating back to 2012 with her song Euphoria.

The contest is scheduled to unfold from May 6 to May 11. The tickets for Eurovision 2024 start at 145 SEK (Swedish Krona), which is around €12.68 or $13.89.

It promises to be a musical extravaganza, culminating in the grand final at the Malmö Arena on May 11, 2024. Malmö, Sweden's third-largest city, etches its name in history as the third city to host the song contest thrice, following in the footsteps of Stockholm and neighboring Copenhagen.

How much are the tickets to Eurovision 2024 and where to buy them?

As mentioned earlier, ticket prices for Eurovision 2024 start at 145 SEK (Swedish Krona), approximately €13. The pricing for different shows throughout the week varies, with a range from 145-795 SEK for Semi-Final Evening Previews to 860-3795 SEK for the Grand Final Live Show.

In addition to regular tickets, fans can opt for exclusive VIP packages available only through Ticketmaster. Fans are advised to prepare to secure their spot early in the contest by logging in or signing up on Ticketmaster, ensuring they are ready for the on-sale date.

What are the dates and schedule for Eurovision 2024?

Here are the dates and schedule for the contest:

First Semi-Final:

Evening Preview: Monday, May 6, 2024 (Jury Show)

Afternoon Preview: Tuesday. May 7, 2024 (Family Show)

Live TV Show: Tuesday, May, 2024

Second Semi-Final:

Evening Preview: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 (Jury Show)

Afternoon Preview: Thursday, May 9, 2024 (Family Show)

Live TV Show: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Grand Final:

Evening Preview: Friday, May 10, 2024 (Jury Show)

Afternoon Preview: Saturday, May 11, 2024 (Family Show)

Live TV Show: Saturday, May, 2024

The organizers have confirmed that tickets for the highly anticipated event will go on general sale at 10 am CET / 9 am GMT on November 28, 2023. Fans worldwide can purchase tickets exclusively through Ticketmaster, irrespective of their location, with a limit of one show per transaction.

Eurovision is the iconic European song competition, that showcases musical talent from diverse countries, uniting audiences in a celebration of culture and creativity. It was first held in 1956 and has since become a global phenomenon, featuring memorable performances and launching the careers of numerous artists.

With a legacy of inclusivity and spectacle, the contest continues to captivate millions annually with its unique blend of music, entertainment, and international camaraderie.