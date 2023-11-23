How old is Alex Crow? Former Alabama priest marries 18-year-old he fled to Italy with

A priest from Mobile, Alabama, named Alex Crow, was relieved of his duties at Corpus Christi Catholic Church after it was suspected that he traveled to Italy with an 18-year-old girl.

The Archdiocese of Mobile revealed in a statement back in July 26, 2023, that Father Crow had failed to complete his job. He was a well-liked priest in Mobile who gave a lot of demonology sermons.

Expand Tweet

However, per the recent developments and documents submitted with Mobile County Probate Court, he is now married to the 2023 high school graduate he traveled to Europe with this summer.

The Guardian reported that Taylor Victoria Harrison, the girl Crow eloped with, is now 18 years old, while Alex Crow is 30. The date on the marriage certificate states that they got married last Friday, November 17, 2023.

Alex Crow has been officially released from his duties as a priest

As per reports from the local media Al, a marriage certificate was issued in Mobile County on Monday, November 20. The certificate stated that Alex Crow, the 30-year-old Catholic priest, wedded Taylor Victoria, the young woman who had just graduated from high school in 2023. The document goes on to say that she turned 18 in June 2023.

Crow taught as a guest lecturer at McGill-Toolen High School, where Harrison was a student. The school was how their paths had crossed. The two departed Mobile in July 2023, and according to Alabama's local news outlet, Al, they spent around four months traveling to Europe.

When authorities learned of a Valentine's Day love letter Harrison had received from Crow when she was still a student, the couple's relationship became apparent. Eventually, the letters disclosed that Crow and Harrison had a lengthy relationship.

In February 2023, when the girl was just 17 years old, he wrote to her declaring their love and referring to himself as her "husband." The letters also stated that,

“I promise that I will love you the absolute best I can, every single day.”

Upon learning of this, the Archdiocese of Mobile said on July 28 that Crow had-

“Abandoned his assignment in the archdiocese,” and his actions were “totally unbecoming of a priest,” and he was to “no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor tell people he is a priest, nor dress as a priest."

News sources like Al initially claimed that Crow and the girl had traveled to Spain so that he could perform an exorcism on her. However, later reports revealed that they had actually traveled to Italy.

Furthermore, they submitted a signed and notarized license application to the state on November 17, as required by Alabama law. So, according to an Alabama marriage certificate, Crow and the woman finally tied the knot.

Expand Tweet

On Wednesday, November 22, the archdiocese released a statement in response to the announcement of Crow's marriage to Harrison. NBC 15 news reported that the statement said,

“Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi announced in July that he had suspended Alex Crow and prohibited him from acting, dressing, or presenting himself as a priest. Archbishop Rodi additionally shared in August that he saw no way back to the priesthood for Alex Crow."

It further stated that,

"The recent news of Crow’s civil marriage only confirms the Archbishop’s judgment. Archbishop Rodi anticipates that the Vatican will eventually laicize Alex Crow.”

The archdiocese's statement also suggested that Crow would probably be officially expelled from the clergy by the Vatican or laicized.

On the other hand, the priest has not answered The Pillar's requests for an interview. Additionally, the Corpus Christi Catholic Church's website swiftly deleted any and all references to Father Crow.